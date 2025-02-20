Ja'Marr Chase's massive contract projection proves Bengals dropped the ball last year

For the second straight season, the NFL's salary cap took a major leap, which means the CIncinnati Bengals (and all teams) will have more money to spend for the 2025 season. But, with an increased cap comes increased contracts, and the Bengals really dropped the ball by not agreeing to an extension with star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase last offseason.

Had Cincinnati gotten a deal done with Chase last year, he would be locked in for the foreseeable future at a rate based on last year's cap, before Chase turned in one of the best receiving seasons in recent memory.

Chase achieved the vaunted Triple Crown in 2024 by leading the league in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. He was named a finalist for the AP Offensive Player of the Year award as a result of his productive play, and he boosted his own value in a major way in the process.

Ja'Marr Chase expected to command $40 million annually on a new deal

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Chase is expected to command a staggering $40 million annually in a new deal. That would be the highest AAV (average annual value) on a contract for a receiver in league history.

For comparison's sake, last offseason Spotrac provided a projection for an extension for Chase that came in at $120 million over four years, with an average annual value of $30 million. The new projection from Schultz accounts for Chase's historic season and the rise in the cap.

So it looks like the Bengals will be paying $10 million or more a year for Chase moving forward than they would have been if they got a deal done last year. That's money that the Bengals could have used elsewhere, like shoring up the defense, for example.

The guarantees on any deal for Chase will also likely be much higher than they previously would have been. Dude is absolutely the real deal, and he's proven so beyond a doubt. The Bengals simply shot themselves in the foot by not getting a deal done last year.

In the NFL, it's better to be proactive instead of reactive, especially if it involves a contract for a building block player, like Chase. Unfortunately, in this situation the Bengals weren't proactive, and now they're going to have to pay for it. Literally.