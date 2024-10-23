Ja'Marr Chase's rank in receiving yards should send clear message to Bengals front office
Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver has had a stellar start to the 2024 NFL season, and through seven weeks of action, he leads the NFL in one major category. With 620 total receivng yards, Chase is the league leader in the category, and the only player to eclipse the 600-yard mark so far this season. Chris Godwin, D.K. Metcalf, Nico Collins and Justin Jefferson round out the rest of the top five.
Chase isn't letting his lack of an extension impact his performance
Chase's best game of the season so far came against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5. He had 10 catches for 193 yards and two touchdowns in that one. He also had six catches for 118 yards and another pair of touchdowns in Week 3 against Washington.
Chase's league-leading production to start the season is especially impressive when you consider the fact that he was a non-participant throughout all of training camp and preseason play as he sought a new contract extension. Chase was understandably upset that an extension never materialized, and he even admitted to feeling "misled" by the Bengals regarding the situation.
But, he clearly hasn't let his feelings about the business side of things impact his on-field effort or production, and he has sent a clear message to CIncinnati's front office in the process. The team already knew how good he was between the lines, but he's also demonstrated that he can act in a professional, team-first manner.
There were some concerns that Chase could hold out or be a distraction if he didn't get an extension. Instead, he's done the exact opposite. He's everything that a team would want in a young star player, and the fact that the Bengals need to try to keep him in Cincinnati for as long as possible is more clear than ever.
"All this BS that was going on this offseason and prior to the season, I'm just happy that it's over with," Chase said last month. "I'm finally playing ball and having fun with the guys. That's what matters most for me."
Again, that's the exact approach and attitude you would want to hear from a player in Chase's situation.
At this point, it's unlikely that an extension will come this year, as the Bengals don't like to do business during the season. But, the organization should be ready to open up the checkbook for Chase next offseason.