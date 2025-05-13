JJ Watt’s take on Trey Hendrickson feels impossible to argue with

When a future Hall of Fame player speaks, you listen. And, when it's JJ Watt in reference to Cincinnati Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, it makes even more sense to listen.

Having played the same position as Hendrickson, and also at an elite level, Watt has a feel for what Hendrickson has been going through as of late.

The most recent update on Hendrickson's contract status did not sound promising. In fact, it sounded pretty damning.

Will Hendrickson even play for the Bengals again?

Watt seems to have this situation figured out, nonetheless.

JJ Watt hits the bullseye with his Trey Hendrickson assessment

Watt responded to a social media post made by ESPN's Adam Schefter in reference to there being no communication between Hendrickson and the Bengals:

"I assume it went something like this:



Last offseason: “We can’t/don’t want to do a deal now, but we’ll make you right next offseason and get it done early.”



Player has great season…



This offseason: Lowball offer and/or crickets.



Pay a fair price early or pay top dollar later.



Teams want to treat it like a business,

but don’t like it when players do the same…"

Spot the lie.

Oh, you can't, because it doesn't exist.

This might be a simple hypothesis, but Watt hits the nail on the head here. In all likelihood, he's absolutely right.

The Bengals probably wanted to put off the contract talks and not address them in 2024 -- maybe out of pure laziness? Did they not care enough to want to figure this all out?

Now, after a season which saw Hendrickson lead the league in sacks, the Bengals are stuck between a rock and a hard place. They have two choices: pay Hendrickson or trade him.

There is no other option. Cincinnati has to bite the bullet one way or another. They already chose to pay Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. But, if the Bengals can't keep Hendrickson around, that defense could be in serious trouble.

It's decision time for Duke Tobin.