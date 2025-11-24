Joe Burrow announced his return to the Bengals in the most epic way possible

Joe Burrow is back. On Monday, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said he anticipates the star quarterback playing on Thursday, but he didn’t give an official determination. However, all signs point to Burrow starting for the Bengals on Thanksgiving night against the Baltimore Ravens.

While Taylor only said he anticipates Burrow playing, the veteran quarterback took matters into his own hands to announce he will be back on the field on Thursday. Burrow took to Instagram, to share an old picture of him in a LeBron James Cavaliers jersey with the simple caption, “He’s back.”

Joe Burrow is excited to return for the Bengals on Thanksgiving

The image used is a frequently circulated picture of Burrow, that he first posted when LeBron James returned to Cleveland in 2014. This time, the quarterback is making the return, and it’s from an injury, not from a stint in Miami. Either way, there’s clear excitement that Burrow will be back on the field.

The quarterback hasn’t played since Week 2, when he suffered a turf toe injury that required surgery. The expectation was that Burrow would be out for around three months, with a chance to return late in the year. The quarterback is back quicker than expected, and will jump right into an intense game against a Baltimore Ravens that is now leading the AFC North. The Ravens have five straight games, and the defense is playing amazing right now.

Burrow not only needs to be healthy enough to play, he needs to be at his best form if Cincinnati is going to win the game. The Bengals are 3-8, and it would take a miracle for them to turn things around and make the playoffs. However, it will be nice to see Burrow back on the field, healthy, and playing elite football.

As exciting as his return is, there is a little fear from Bengals fans surrounding the situation. Everyone is hoping Burrow didn’t rush himself back, and that he isn’t at risk of further injuring himself. Of course, the quarterback and the franchise understand the value of having a healthy Burrow available, so they probably wouldn’t send the quarterback back out there, unless it was the right decision.