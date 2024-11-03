Joe Burrow gets brutally honest about Bengals after big win over Raiders
The Cincinnati Bengals might have won their Week 9 match-up against the Las Vegas Raiders but you won't find Joe Burrow celebrating that feat. Following the blowout win, which moved the Bengals to 4-5, Burrow was brutally honest in his press conference.
Burrow said "I'm not going to ignore the bad. I'm going to be hard on myself. I'm going to be hard on us." He also asked the reporters "What's there to be happy about?"
The Bengals won the game handily with the final score sitting at 41-24 and really, it didn't even feel that close. The Raiders scored some garbage time points and the Bengals mostly kept them in check. This is a pretty big accomplishment for Cincinnati's defense too, considering how much they've struggled this season.
Joe Burrow not happy despite blowout win
Perhaps Burrow is peeved because the team is still sitting with a losing record but they did what they needed to do this week to flip the script there. He threw five touchdown passes in the win and this was despite not having Tee Higgins or Jermaine Burton to throw to. Yet, Burrow isn't content.
This is something that Bengals fans should love seeing from their quarterback, as it means that he's not content with beating up on a bad team. Burrow knows what this team is capable of being and they haven't been that so far this season.
With the trade deadline just days away, the hope is that the Bengals add some help and that those pieces can help turn this season around for Cincy. The season has not gone the way that fans had hoped it would but the good news is that the Bengals are now just one game under .500 and have a winnable schedule the rest of the way.
The AFC is not the gauntlet that it's been over the past few years with only the Chiefs, Bills, and Ravens looking like potential adversaries for the Bengals if they can squeak their way into the playoffs. Burrow knows this team can play better and even though they did so this week, it's not enough for him to be in a good mood.
The good guys have a quick turnaround this week when they head to Baltimore for Thursday Night Football.