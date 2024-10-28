Joe Burrow leads list of highest-graded Bengals from loss to Eagles
The Cincinnati Bengals were unable to extend their win streak to three games, as they were dominated 37-17 at home by Philadelphia in Week 8. It was a disheartening performance from a team fighting for playoff positioning in the AFC. But even though they ended up with a loss against the Eagles, there were still some positive individual performances from Bengals players in the game.
Highest-graded Bengals from Week 8 loss to Philadelphia
As he has throughout the season, star quarterback Joe Burrow led the way for the Bengals against the Eagles. He threw for 234 yards and a touchdown while completing 70 percent of his passes. He was Cincinnati's highest-graded player from the game, according to Pro Football Focus.
Defensive players make up three of the next four spots on the list, led by defensive tackle B.J. Hill, who had six tackles in the game. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson and cornerback Mike Hilton both also made the top five, while tight end Mike Gesicki was the third-highest graded player against the Eagles. Gesicki had seven receptions for 73 yards in the contest.
Unfortunately, the positive performances of those five players wasn't enough to propel Cincinnati to a win. Instead, they fell to 3-5 on the season -- and 0-4 at home -- with the loss. Their playoff hopes look like a long shot at this point in the season, but all hope isn't lost as there's still half of a season remaining.
The Bengals will look to bounce back and get back to their winning ways in Week 9 when they lost the Las Vegas Raiders. At 2-6, the Raiders have struggled this season, so it should be a winnable game for the Bengals, but they haven't had any luck at home so far this season, so you never know.