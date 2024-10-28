Joe Burrow leads list of highest-graded Bengals from loss to Eagles

The highest-graded Bengals in Week 8 vs the Eagles:



🥇 Joe Burrow - 86.6

🥈 B.J. Hill - 85.2

🥉 Mike Gesicki - 81.9

🏅 Trey Hendrickson - 80.8

🏅 Mike Hilton - 79.4