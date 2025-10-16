Joe Burrow injury update gives Bengals fans the hope they desperately needed

The Cincinnati Bengals might have lost Joe Burrow possibly for the rest of the season in Week 2. Much of Burrow's return depends on whether Joe Flacco can keep the team afloat as the starting quarterback until Joe Brrr is healthy enough to return.

A Grade 3 turf toe injury is the latest ailment to afflict Burrow and the Bengals fan base. It doesn't seem the football gods are intent on cutting him or this franchise a break any time soon.

Thank goodness Burrow has that dawg in him, evident in his already receiving the award for Comeback Player of the Year twice. From the latest insider report, it sounds like business as usual for Burrow as he grinds away in his recovery.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow on target for mid-December return from turf toe injury

Burrow was on-site for Thursday night's huge AFC North tilt with the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Rocking a long haircut, street clothes, and a walking boot, Burrow stalked the field he should be playing on if not for his health betraying him again.

In the midst of that rather depressing scene ahead of what will be an otherwise compelling game to begin Week 7 of the NFL slate, Ian Rapoport dropped an update that has Who Dey Nation yelping with joy.

From The TNF pregame show on @NFLonPrime: #Bengals QB Joe Burrow is on track to return in mid-December; Plus, what does the future hold for #Bengals star edge Trey Hendrickson? pic.twitter.com/eBlzLlevVZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2025

That's right. Burrow is on track to be back by mid-December. Totally on schedule for a three-month timeline to return.

It's just so unfortunate that Burrow had to suffer the most severe form of turf toe known to mankind. A fraction of such injuries result in landing on an operating table. Of course, since the divine forces of the pigskin give Burrow only the most insurmountable challenges, he got slapped with that Grade 3 diagnosis.

Flacco looked capable of holding down the fort last Sunday in Green Bay, considering he'd just picked up the playbook mere days ago upon his trade from the Cleveland Browns. Although it's a short week of preparation, Flacco has a lot of familiarity with the Steelers from his lengthy starting tenure in Baltimore.

If the Bengals somehow pull off a victory in Week 7, suddenly the outlook is a lot rosier for a prospective Burrow return. They get to host the winless New York Jets with extra time to prepare, followed by another home game versus the Chicago Bears before the Week 10 bye.

I've boldly predicted that Flacco will lead Cincinnati on a three-game winning streak to get the season back on track. In order for that prophecy to come true, however, it starts with beating the seemingly indefatigable Mike Tomlin and the Steelers.

I get that there are only 17 regular-season games in the calendar year and that Burrow is the type of competitor who'd want to play in as many as his body will allow him to. That said, it's pointless for him to return if Flacco has knocked the Bengals out of playoff contention come December.

Prayers up that Burrow's progress stays linear or ahead of schedule, and that the locker room/team morale isn't torn apart in the meantime.

More Bengals News and Analysis