Joe Burrow listed among QBs under most pressure to win Super Bowl

Pressure is an inherent part of playing quarterback in the NFL, but some players are under more pressure than others. That's just the way it goes, especially when it comes to winning a Super Bowl. Once you win one, some of that pressure is released, just look at Jalen Hurts, or Patrick Mahomes.

But, when you're a star QB who hasn't won a Super Bowl, that pressure can be immense, and Cincinnati Bengals star signal-caller Joe Burrow will likely be feeling some of that pressure next season. Burrow will be entering his sixth season in the league, and though he's come close, he has yet to hoist a Lombardi Trophy for the city of Cincinnati.

Joe Burrow needs a Super Bowl victory to cement his legacy as an all-time great

As a result, he was included in a list of the five QBs under the most pressure to win a Super Bowl from Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports. Burrow came in ranked No. 5 on the list, behind the likes of Jared Goff, Dak Prescott, Lamar Jackson and reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen.

Here's some of what Kerr had to say about Burrow's inclusion on the list:

"So why is there pressure on Burrow? The Bengals need Burrow to perform at a high level every week to win games, and lose games when Burrow is just 'good.' Burrow has a loaded group of pass catchers, but a poor offensive line and a bad defense. He has to play excellent in order for the Bengals to win football games.

"Perhaps if the Bengals get their roster construction figured out, Burrow can make deep playoff runs again. His quarterback success will be skewed until that's figured out."

Burrow is widely considered as one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL, and he's clearly on a Hall-of-Fame trajectory, as long as he can remain healthy. However, to truly cement his legacy as one of the most elite QBs in the history of the sport, he will ultimately need to win the Big Game.

Burrow came exceedingly close in Super Bowl 56, but the Bengals ultimately fell to the Los Angeles Rams, 23-20. Burrow threw for 263 yards and a touchdown in the game, but ultimately it wasn't enough.

The hope for Burrow -- and fans in Cincinnati -- is that he will get another opportunity on the biggest stage in the near future. In order for that to happen though, Cincinnati's defense is going to have to be a lot better than it has been the past couple seasons.