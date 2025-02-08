Joe Burrow makes Super Bowl 59 prediction that Bengals fans won't like

The last thing that Cincinnati Bengals fans want to see is the Kansas City Chiefs win another Super Bowl and become the first team in NFL history to win three straight. After all, the two teams have developed a bit of a rivalry in recent years. Unfortunately, that's exactly what Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow envisions happening.

When asked for his Super Bowl LIX prediction during a recent appearance on Breakfast Ball, Burrow went with Kansas City due largely to their ability to stop the run.

Joe Burrow predictions that the Chiefs will win Super Bowl 59

"I think it will come down to whether the Eagles can run the ball or not," Burrow said. "I haven't seen anybody run the ball on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, so I'm going to take the Chiefs."

Joe Burrow picks the Chiefs to hoist the Lombardi trophy 👀🏆



"I haven't seen anybody run the ball on the Chiefs in the #SuperBowl. So I'm going to take the Chiefs." — Burrow@DannyParkins | @markschlereth | @craigcartonlive pic.twitter.com/4g8qoO9GKA — Breakfast Ball (@BrkfstBallOnFS1) February 6, 2025

More Cincinnati Bengals news: Bengals listed as non-playoff team most likely to make Super Bowl in 2026

Bengals fans won't like Burrow's answer, and neither will Eagles fans. But, Burrow is speaking from a unique place of experience, as he played against -- and lost to -- both the Chiefs and Eagles during the 2024 season.

Kansas City bested the Bengals, 26-25, back in Week 2, while the Eagles walked away from Cincinnati with a 37-17 victory in Week 8. Clearly, the game against the Chiefs was much closer than the game against the Eagles, but that apparently didn't alter Burrow's prediction.

And while Burrow is certainly entitled to his opinion, some holes can be poked in his rationale. Maybe he hasn't seen anyone run the ball successfully against Kansas City in the Super Bowl, but they Chiefs also haven't faced the likes of Saquon Barkley in the Big Game.

Barkley, the freshly-minted Offensive Player of the Year, has rushed for 442 yards and five touchdowns in Philadelphia's three playoff games so far, and he'll be extremely motivated to produce in his first-ever Super Bowl appearance.

No team has been able to slow Saquon this season, and the Chiefs have allowed 148 rushing yards per game in their two playoff performances so far. That's a tough combination. Maybe the Chiefs will be the first team to corral the league's leading rusher, but don't count on it.