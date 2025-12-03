Joe Burrow was a master of subtlety on LSU hiring Lane Kiffin as head coach

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft in large part thanks to his historic final season at LSU, when he led the Tigers to a national championship.

Burrow's future Bengals teammate, Ja'Marr Chase, was on that team too. At least from an offensive standpoint, I've never seen a more well-oiled machine in my lifetime at the collegiate level. LSU gave Burrow new life after he rode the bench for three seasons at Ohio State, and it set the stage for his ascent to NFL superstardom.

So of course, Burrow was asked Wednesday about all the drama happening in Baton Rouge. And he didn't disappoint when he weighed in on Lane Kiffin being hired as the Tigers' new head coach.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow gives the most poetic non-answers of answers on Lane Kiffin at LSU

Joe Brrr is so locked in on helping the Bengals keep their playoff hopes afloat that he probably can't pay attention to all the goings-on in college football. That said, of course he has at least a soft awareness of what's happening around LSU.

Kiffin has created a controversy of epic proportions by abandoning the Ole Miss program he just led to the College Football Playoff to take his new job for an SEC rival. It's a cold world, ain't it?

The abrupt nature of Kiffin's departure has more to do with recruiting, transfer portal rules, and the general messiness that the NIL Wild West has inflicted on the college calendar. Nevertheless, it's a lightning-rod move that feels rather unprecedented due to the extraordinary circumstances.

So here's the main bits of what Burrow had to say, as local media wasted not a second to ask him about Kiffin coaching at LSU — and the implications for Ole Miss.

"Umm...I think he's a good coach. Guess we'll see how it goes. Those are my thoughts. [...] It's certainly not an ideal situation for a playoff run."

Rather bland words taking the selected transcription at face value, but it's about what's between the lines of what Burrow said. He hesitated for a good long while before even offering his opinion. Tried to keep it as surface-level as possible. He didn't know Ole Miss was going to make the playoffs, and had to clarify whether the Rebels' staff would stay with Kiffin or follow him to LSU.

Doesn't it come across like Burrow isn't Kiffin's biggest fan? Not that he's going to throw any shade in such a public forum. Burrow also did leave Ohio State for LSU once upon a time.

You just get the vibe that the way Kiffin handled everything didn't quite sit right with Joey B. In any event, Burrow has spent a lot of time alone in recent years rehabbing major injuries. Nice to see Burrow have a moment of levity in front of the media.

