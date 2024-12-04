Joe Burrow officially became the coolest player in the NFL after recent purchase
This year's in-season edition of Hard Knocks has taken a different approach, following not just one team but four teams. The show is documenting the entire AFC North as they progress through the 2024 season and this week's episode had a great clip on Joe Burrow's recent purchase.
Burrow was talking to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins about how he bought the Batmobile from The Dark Knight trilogy for $2.9 million. The three then had an excellent discussion about how Burrow should wear the full Batman suit and drive the Batmobile to every home game.
"I think I got to go all-in and go for like, the expensive Batsuit," Burrow joked with Chase and Higgins (though was he joking?). This would be pretty badass, not gonna lie. Burrow also joked that if he wore the full ensemble and then threw for 500 yards and seven touchdowns, he'd need to wear it for every game.
Before we get to that part of the discussion, Burrow says that he won't get the Batmobile for another year. Imagine having the dough to buy one of the most famous vehicles in Hollywood. What a life.
Joe Burrow cemented his coolness by purchasing the Batmobile
Burrow doesn't need the Batmobile if he's going for the crazy statistics because he already has those this year. The former number-one overall pick has thrown for 3,337 yards, 30 touchdowns, and five picks through 12 starts and would absolutely be in the MVP consideration if his team wasn't a measly 4-8.
The Bengals had a lot of expectations placed on them and it made sense. They reached the Super Bowl in the 2021 season, made it to the AFC Championship Game in the 2022 season, and still posted a winning record in 2023 despite Burrow missing nearly half the season with a wrist injury. The assumption was that having a healthy Burrow paired with a fourth-place schedule would make the Bengals a legitimate Super Bowl contender in 2024 but that has not panned out.
Getting back onto the Hard Knocks topic though, it's cool that people get to see Burrow's personality shine through during the show and why he's so adored by Bengals fans. He's not just cool on the field, he's cool off of it as well.
Funny enough, when I asked AI which DC superhero Joe Burrow would be during the summer of 2023, Batman was the response. Burrow has been Cincinnati's savior all this time just like how Batman is Gotham's savior.