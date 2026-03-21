Joe Burrow's Olympic ambitions could teach Bengals' brass a thing or many

Joe Burrow is the caliber of quarterback who deserves to be a world champion. Unfortunately, life in the NFL isn't that straightforward. Lots of other players to count on to hold up their end of the bargain, never mind the franchise that's tasked with assembling a Super Bowl-worthy roster.

After winning the national championship at LSU, Burrow was drafted first overall to the Bengals in 2020, only to have his rookie year cut short by a brutal knee injury. He rallied back for Year 2 to lead Cincinnati to Super Bowl LVI, and an AFC Championship Game the next year.

More devastating hits, injuries, and losses have piled up since then. It sure sounds like Burrow is seeking other avenues for football-related fulfillment — specifically at the next Summer Olympics.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow aspires to Team USA Olympic gold medal in flag football

Burrow expressed how eager he was to get involved with flag football and toss his hat in the ring as a potential Olympian at the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games from when it was first announced, via FOX19's Jeremy Rauch:

"I've always wanted to play in the Olympics. I've never necessarily played an Olympic sport before, and so when this got announced, I was pretty excited about it. The opportunity to win a gold medal, I've thought about a moment like that for a long time, since I was a kid. I think it would be something very special."

"The opportunity to win a gold medal, I've thought about a moment like that since I was a kid."



Joe Burrow on the mic in Los Angeles before the Flag Football Classic Saturday on @FOX19. #Bengals star no doubt plans to compete in the Olympics in 2028. pic.twitter.com/KOkKGJHelN — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) March 20, 2026

Burrow appears to be enjoying his offseason. He's been spotted out and about, enjoying the nightlife more than seems usual for him. Can't blame the guy. Lots of disappointment after three seasons of no playoff football and two major injuries. Fully within his rights to blow off some steam.

I just can't help but read Burrow's remarks about the Olympics as a subtle nudge toward the Bengals. Here he is, championing the sport of football, going out of his way to be an intentional ambassador to the game. And how do the Bengals repay him? By stupidly front-loading contracts, refusing to maximize their salary cap space each year, and ultimately not doing enough to be a championship team.

Joe Burrow aspires to greatness. Do the Cincinnati Bengals? I would argue they do not. This is a classic case of a wired-differently elite athlete's burning desire to win at any cost is not matched by the powers that be on the team he plays for. What a shame that is.

Yes, it's true that, in Burrow's own words, the Super Bowl window is his entire career. Will he still be a Bengal by the time he's suiting up for Team USA at the 2028 Summer Games, chasing a gold medal? Or will he come to realize that another franchise might take his eagerness to lift a Lombardi Trophy more seriously?

There's no QB I'd want on the Olympic U.S. flag football team more than Burrow. We got a tantalizing taste of what he and Bengals superstar Ja'Marr Chase could bring to the American squad at the Pro Bowl Games. Proof of concept!

JA'MARR CHASE, THE DB⁉️



Must see TV 🍿 pic.twitter.com/9045lrx1Id — ESPN (@espn) February 4, 2026

Now let's see how the next two seasons go for Burrow and Chase in Cincinnati — and whether the Bengals can match Burrow's Olympic aspirational energy.

In short: Go for the gold, Mike Brown, the Blackburn family, Duke Tobin, et al. The Super Bowl. Don't settle for less.