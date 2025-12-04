The Cincinnati Bengals couldn't play complementary football to save their lives last season or for much of this one, but once Joe Burrow stormed back on Thanksgiving from turf toe surgery, it was, at long last, a different story.

Burrow inspired his Bengals teammates, and the defense forced five turnovers in a 32-14 Turkey Day triumph over the Ravens at Baltimore. This was such stuff that Who Dey Nation dreams are made on.

Alack, Cincinnati is still a 4-8 team. A perfect 3-0 when Burrow starts. What's different about Joe Brrr right now, however, is how he's letting his raw emotions rip a little more than his typical persona implied by that moniker.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow reveals Thanksgiving gratitude led to raw postgame response

We all know Joe Burrow has endured more than any quarterback ever should. Forget the Bengals' on-field deficiencies on the offensive line or defense. Sure, some of that has in some roundabout way has caused Burrow's myriad injuries, but it's getting straight-up weird at this point how often he's hurting.

For someone who's only turning 29 next week, Burrow has had enough awful ailments for a lifetime. He explained in his last press conference that it's part of why he was so emotional after the Bengals' latest victory, courtesy of Bengals Talk's James Rapien:

"I've been through a lot of these, and haven't had the chance to come back int the middle of a season like this from any of the other ones I've had. So this one has been special to me. I worked really hard to come back and try to give myself an opportunity to get out there. Not just me. A lot of people worked hard for it. And to be able to have a moment like that in front of the world on Thanksgiving, that was special."

"That was special." - Joe Burrow on return to the field and why he was emotional after the Bengals' win over the Ravens on Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/s4Ui5RcYTY — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) December 3, 2025

It really was something to see Joey B in such a state on Thanksgiving when he befittingly expressed his gratitude for everyone in his life who helped him through his latest injury-related adversity.

Feeling grateful to have Joe Burrow playing ball again. pic.twitter.com/fV1JofPgOQ — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 28, 2025

Burrow's emotion wasn't limited to his media interactions, though. Maybe it's just me and I haven't seen him play enough since the dawn of the 2023 campaign, but I can't recall the last time Joe was this amped up on the field:

That came after a sick touchdown strike to Andrei Iosivas. Burrow had some rust to knock off in the first half. From then on, he looked like the same old Joe that the Cincinnati faithful has come to cherish.

Joe Burrow's entire story is moving and emotional. As cold and calculated as he is from a competitive standpoint, he should take whatever moments he can to soak in what he's accomplished. Has the NFL ever seen anything quite like it? A player getting off the canvas from this many setbacks to still play at a world-class of world-class level?

Sadly, a similar narrative forced ex-Colts QB and No. 1 overall pick Andrew Luck into early retirement. Burrow has spoken about trying to find the fun in football again. Some of that commentary is featured as in the story linked herein.

Here's hoping that Burrow stays healthy enough to keep having fun. Let's believe he will. Isn't he due?

