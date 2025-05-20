Joe Burrow reveals what really convinced him to appear on popular Netflix show

While Cincinnati Bengals fans didn't have a player appear on the first seasons ofQuarterback or Wide Receiver, that won't be the case when season two of Quarterback premieres in July. Joe Burrow will be one of the three signal-callers appearing on the highly anticipated second season and Bengals fans are excited to see him and the rest of the team up close.

It was a bit of a surprise to hear that Burrow was one of the quarterbacks appearing on the show because he had previously dismissed being interested when asked about it over a year ago. He wasn't alone in that, however, as Peyton Manning and the rest of the producers struggled to find enough participants and had to shift gears and do Wide Receiver instead.

Clearly, after a year without seeing the effects of the show, guys felt more comfortable barring their souls for the camera. What prompted Burrow to do the show this time around was knowing Manning's involvement level and that the Hall of Fame quarterback pitched to him that it'd be a high-reward, no-risk situation for the Bengals star.

“[Manning]'s going to protect me, protect our team, protect our organization. I have trust in him for saying that and trust that he's going to do that. I probably wouldn't have done it if he wasn't involved, but I have a lot of trust and faith in him to not do anything that would hurt me or the team.”

Joe Burrow finally shares why he said yes to Quarterback season 2

Burrow clearly felt comfortable with Manning and company telling his story and that's what pushed him to participate. It makes perfect sense given Manning's reputation and that he'd never want to do anything that would jeopardize these guys' careers or hurt the team they're involved with.

Quarterback follows three NFL players at the position and goes behind the scenes to show us what they go through in a grueling NFL season. The first season followed Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes, and Marcus Mariota as they navigated the 2022 NFL regular season. The Bengals ended up being a pretty big storyline in that season due to the rivalry that had formed between the Chiefs and Bengals but, as fans know, the Chiefs got the last laugh, as they won the Super Bowl after beating Cincinnati in the AFC Championship Game.

This time around, Cousins is back for round two and Burrow and Jared Goff will join him. The series will cover the three signal-callers during the 2024 season meaning that, for Cousins, he ended up getting benched (much like Mariota did for the Falcons during his stint on the show).

Manning and the rest of the Quarterback crew probably were elated to land both Burrow and Goff for the second season because of the expectations both of their teams had entering 2024, but, as we know, things didn't turn out well for either side. While Burrow's Bengals failed to qualify for the postseason, Goff's Lions were one-and-done in the playoffs.

Maybe if Burrow appears on another season, that'll be the one where Cincinnati makes it all the way to the Super Bowl and wins it all.