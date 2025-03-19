Bengals fans will get to see plenty of Joe Burrow over the offseason on Netflix

Cincinnati Bengals fans will have to wait a while until they get to see star quarterback Joe Burrow back out on the field next season, but they'll still get to see plenty of him over the offseason on Netflix.

Burrow is set to star in the second season of the Netflix original series Quarterback, which will follow three NFL QBs throughout the 2024 NFL season, which ended with the Philadelphia Eagles besting the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59.

In addition to Burrow, the show will also feature Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins. While it will be the first appearance on the show for both Burrow and Goff, it will be the second go-round for Cousins, as he was also featured on the first season of the show as a member of the Minnesota Vikings alongside Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and then-Atlanta Falcons QB Marcus Mariota.

It will be cool for Bengals fans to get a behind-the-scenes look at Burrow, who is generally pretty reserved. Plus, the 2024 season was an eventful one for Burrow and the Bengals. The star quarterback led the league in passing yards, completions and touchdowns, and he was named a finalist for both the Offensive Player of the Year and MVP awards. He also won the Comeback Player of the Year award for the second time in his career.

Unfortunately, Burrow's productive play and individual success didn't lead directly to team success for Cincinnati, as the Bengals missed out on postseason play for a second consecutive season.

This will be the second time recently that fans have gotten an inside look at Burrow and the Bengals, as the team was also featured, along with the rest of the AFC North, on the in-season addition of HBO's Hard Knocks last season.