Joe Burrow's turf toe injury comments hint at how dangerous he'll be in 2026

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow didn't even make it two games into last season before yet another major injury. Burrow's turf toe was one of the rare cases that required surgical intervention, but he still blew past his timeline to return to the field.

Burrow was obviously not playing at 100%. He needed a special cleat just to make sure his toe was protected as it continued to heal. Nevertheless, Joe Shiesty still posted a 100.7 passer rating.

Bear in mind, that was with five interceptions on only two turnover-worthy plays. A reversal of fortunes in that department alone should be a boon to Burrow's 2026 stat line — never mind the major, turf toe-influenced factor he referred to in his recent interview.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow came back fast from turf toe injury even though he 'couldn't run'

During an appearance on USA TODAY's Sports Seriously podcast, Burrow detailed just how limited he was mobility-wise on that surgically repaired toe — and why he was keen to return to action during the 2025 campaign:

"I couldn't run really for most of the season, but I don't really have to as a quarterback. I have enough knowledge of the game now that I can find ways to play around that, so that's why I was able to come back so quickly from it. [...] I'm a football player, and so if I can physically go out and play football, I'm going to."

Since Burrow isn't the caliber of athlete of some of his freakish rivals like Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen, he doesn't get enough credit for how explosive of a runner he can be.

I mean, if Joe didn't have wheels, he wouldn't be able to make a house call against the Giants from 47 yards out like he did in 2024. Check out what he tracked on the GPS, and remember that this wasn't in shorts, or in offseason workouts. This was a live game, in pads.

Joe Burrow reached a top speed of 19.86 mph on his 47-yard touchdown run, the fastest play of Burrow's career.



🔸 Expected Rushing Yards: 10

🔸 Rushing Yards Over Expected: +37

🔸 TD Probability: 0.3%



Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/JF4mVmpHSO — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 14, 2024

Not that Burrow makes his living on taking off as a ball-carrier, but the fact that such a critical part of his game was not at his disposal at all last season was a big deal. That he still found a way to show flashes of dominance is a testament to his continued development and progress as a pure pocket QB, even as he's had to deal with multiple lengthy injury rehabs.

Burrow is actually excellent at extending plays with his legs. Rather than running, more often than not, he's looking to create explosive chunk yards through the air outside the structure of the play design.

With a far better defense backing him, the best offensive line of his career, and his full mobility restored, Burrow is poised to play at an MVP level and have his best season to date.

Just keep Joe healthy, football gods. We've suffered enough.