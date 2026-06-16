Joe Burrow wants to leave no crumbs on ambitious Bengals goals for 2026

Throughout Joe Burrow's NFL career that dates back to 2020, the Cincinnati Bengals have gone as far as he'll carry them. Unfortunately, half of his six years as a pro have resulted in major injury, but in the other few outings, he's played at an MVP level in 2024, gone to a Super Bowl, and went to another AFC Championship Game.

If Burrow has anything close to resembling a decent defense, or something like a league-average offensive line in front of him, Cincinnati is a threat to win the Super Bowl for the first time ever.

So now that the Bengals have their best defense on paper of the Burrow era (his words), and all five starters from last year's much-improved o-line back, Joe Shiesty is aiming high for the Lombardi Trophy in 2026 and isn't shy about announcing that to the world.

Joe Burrow is dreaming bigger than ever in publicly stated objectives for Bengals 2026 season

In an interview with GQ, where he detailed 10 things he can't live without whilst traveling — aha! A little insight into what he'll bring to Madrid! — Burrow touched on his goals for the new year. They are fittingly lofty:

"I have all the goals for this season. MVP, Super Bowl, win a lot of games, and have fun."

Hard to miss the cheeky latter comment that low-key refers to his lack of fun-having from last season.

We all know Joe doesn't lack for confidence, but anyone's faith in the general universe could be shaken by the cruel twists of fate he's endured in the NFL.

Whether it's the shredded knee that cut his rookie campaign short, an exploded appendix in the midst of training camp, a nagging calf injury, a torn wrist ligament on his throwing arm, or last year's turf toe mishap, Burrow has been through it.

The Bengals organization, after years of complacency and an evident mindset of, "Joe will make right everything that's inherently flawed and wrong with us," decided to get off their rears and put in genuine effort to improve the roster.

Now, the defense has legit leaders in two-time Super Bowl champion Bryan Cook at safety, another Lombardi Trophy winner in Boye Mafe at defensive end, and a two-time All-Pro at defensive tackle in Dexter Lawrence. There's more where that came from, but my goodness, what a boon to such a maligned Cincinnati defense.

Provided Burrow and most of the Bengals' core players can stay healthy, there's little reason to doubt that Burrow will, in fact, achieve his stated objectives.