Joe Burrow will hit major milestone by simply playing in game against Giants
Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow is in the midst of his fifth season in the NFL. At this point, you'd think that he would have faced off against every team in the league (other than the Bengals, obviously). But, that isn't the case.
Giants are the only team Joe Burrow has never played against
There is one team Burrow has never played against, and that team is the New York Giants. But, with the Cincinnati and New York slated to play against each other in Week 6 on Sunday Night Football, Burrow will finally get to cross the Giants off of his list. Once he suits up on Sunday, he will officially have played against every other team in the league.
The Bengals and Giants last played each other during the regular season back in November of 2020, but Burrow was sidelined for the game with a knee injury. The teams haven't faced off against each other since, which would explain how Burrow has been able to go this entire time without playing against one particular team.
While Burrow hasn't played against the Giants, he has played against the other three teams in the NFC East, but he has never beaten any of them. He's 0-2 all-time against Washingtin, 0-1 against Dallas and 0-0-1 against Philadelphia. So, if Burrow and the Bengals are able to best the Bengals in Week 6, it will be the star QB's first win over an NFC East opponent in his career, which is hard to believe.
Burrow has also struggled against opponents in his own division, the AFC North. He has a career regular season record of 3-5 against Baltimore, 1-5 against Cleveland and 3-2 against Pittsburgh, per Covers. His three wins against Baltimore and Pittsburgh are his most wins against any single opponent.
The Bengals will enter the game against the Giants with a record of 1-4, which is simply not where the team expected -- or wants -- to be.
"We're not a championship-level team right now," Burrow said after Cincinnati's Week 5 loss to Baltimore. "We're not, I like to think that we'll come back and improve throughout the season to get to that point, but right now, we are not, and we have to get better."
The Bengals desperately need a victory, and Sunday Night Football against the Giants would be an ideal time for Burrow to get his first win against an NFC East opponent.