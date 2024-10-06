Joe Burrow gives blunt assessment of Bengals after 1-4 start

Joe Burrow would be in MVP conversation if not for the #Bengals 1-4 start.



Touchdown passes (12) - 1st

Passer rating (113.6) - 1st

Completion % (72.2) - 2nd

Passing yards (1370) - 3rd

40+ yard passes (5) - t-1st



Insane coming off wrist injury.



(Will update after week 5)