John Harbaugh firing is a watershed moment Bengals must capitalize on

The Cincinnati Bengals' chances to return to the playoffs in 2026 after a three-year drought just got a huge boost on Tuesday, and they didn't have to do a single thing.

That's because the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens fired long-tenured head coach John Harbaugh after 18 seasons. Harbaugh's exit comes on the heels of the Bengals retaining Zac Taylor and de facto GM Duke Tobin, which is a separate thought thread of disappointment.

Once ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news of Harbaugh being let go, PFF added the context of what the Ravens accomplished during his tenure: third-most wins in the NFL in that span, the second-best poitn differential, and No. 1 in expected points added on defense.

I've got news for you, Ravens fans: You aren't upgrading over John Harbaugh at head coach. This bombshell, knee-jerk move will impact your franchise for years to come.

Ravens blew it by firing John Harbaugh, opening the door for epic Bengals run in Joe Burrow's prime

Look, all due respect to two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, but he's about to turn 29. The difference between him and Joe Burrow is that the latter doesn't rely as much on his legs to make plays.

We've seen what a banged-up Lamar looked like in 2025. It wasn't pretty. He was a shell of himself. Blame Todd Monken all you want, but umm...why is Monken getting a look as the Browns' next head coach if he's the alleged problem?

A deep-dive report of discord between Harbaugh and Jackson, not to mention trade speculation for the latter, surfaced around Christmas. The Ravens started this season 1-5 and couldn't ultimately dig out of that hole.

Something is wrong at a deeper, more foundational level in Baltimore. If not for Tyler Loop's missed field goal in Week 18, the Ravens would've won the division.

OK so here's the deal. John Harbaugh is an all-time great coach. A Super Bowl champion. He's entering a coaching carousel with a dearth of top-tier options on the market. Somebody will throw the bag at him, and he will make another organization far better overnight.

Meanwhile, if you're the Ravens, what's the plan from here? Who's walking through that door who can pick up where Harbaugh left off? Nobody!

Say what you will about Zac Taylor, but he's kept the Bengals' offense afloat when Burrow was hurt in 2023 with Jake Browning and this past season with Joe Flacco. A healthy Burrow, combined with the most modest of help on defense personnel-wise, would make Cincinnati a huge favorite in the AFC North going forward.

Just think about what next season looks like. Baltimore is under more pressure than ever now that Lamar looks like he's slowing and will have a new offensive coordinator. The perpetually dysfunctional Browns don't have a viable QB and are in the midst of another coaching overhaul.

Then we have the Steelers, also with a legendary coach in Mike Tomlin, whose job status is the subject of annual speculation. Who's their QB? Oh, right — a 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers.

I wouldn't be shocked if the Bengals are the only team in the AFC North to bring back their Head Coach in 2026. https://t.co/eZwxIuoAFe — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) January 6, 2026

Joe Burrow referenced how this offseason is "as big as it gets" for the Bengals. Harbaugh's firing just made it even more imperative to truly go all-in, ensure Cincinnati takes the AFC North next season, and get this team back on a perennial Super Bowl contender track.

