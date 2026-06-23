Joseph Ossai may finally have breakout season Bengals fans begged for (with Jets)

The Cincinnati Bengals tried everything they could to make sure that third-round pass rusher Joseph Ossai was going to make the jump from average to above-average, but every attempt flatlined. The New York Jets seem to believe that years of Zac Taylor coaching weren't the best for Ossai, signing him to a three-year contract that makes him a big part of their new-look defensive line in 2026.

The Jets are seemingly letting Ossai and former No. 15 pick Will McDonald battle it out for one of the starting roles not occupied by No. 2 overall pick David Bailey. The latest update from Jets camo makes it sound like Ossai has been impressing his new coaching staff and showing the skills Cincinnati had been seeking for years,

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, McDonald could be in for a reduction in snaps and a transition to more of a designated pass rusher role. If Bailey has one of the other starting edge rusher roles, Ossai may be able to kick McDonald out of a starting role, which is no easy task.

Former Bengals EDGE Joseph Ossai could beat out Will McDonald with Jets breakout

Ossai recorded 10 sacks in the last two seasons and 13.5 in his five seasons (one of which he missed due to injury) with Cincinnati. His pressure numbers were better than the sacks would indicate, but Bengals fans clearly felt that he left some meat on the bone.

Ossai is not Reggie White setting the edge, but he is able to defend the run at a more than passable level. With McDonald standing out as perhaps the worst run defender in the NFL over the last few years and Bailey's biggest questions in the NFL Draft stemming from edge-setting, Ossai's skillset could be appealing to Aaron Glenn.

The Bengals, to their credit, have gone all-in on a defensive line remake after losing Ossai and Trey Hendrickson. Drafting Cashius Howell, trading for Dexter Lawrence, and signing 2025 champion Boye Mafe give Cincinnati some extra speed on the outside and bulk on the interior, which shows a transition away from players with Ossai's build.

If a moribund franchise like the Jets, who don't even know if they will play a 3-4 or 4-3 scheme primarily in 2026, get the most out of Ossai after the Bengals tried for a half-decade, Cincinnati may just need to tip their caps and accept the fact that breakout was never going to happen in south Ohio.