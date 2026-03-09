Jets' Joseph Ossai-led spending spree could foil Bengals' draft plans

Little more than a couple hours into the NFL's legal free agency tampering window, the Cincinnati Bengals are getting lapped by the competition. That's as much a reverse psychological ploy of an introductory sentence as it is something of a cheap shot at the New York Jets.

Gang Green is just throwing money at all their problems. They're a rebuilding team with two first-round picks, including the No. 2 overall selection in the upcoming draft. Despite no feasible solution at the quarterback position, they're loading up on defense for Aaron Glenn with five potential new starters added to the mix.

One of them is Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai, the annual breakout candidate who never quite breaks out. Unfortunately, New York stole away some prime Cincinnati targets, which is becoming an early theme of free agency once again. Grateful emphasis on early!

Jets go nuclear on Day 1 of free agency tampering window to damage Bengals' draft outlook

In addition to shelling out for Ossai's three-year, $36 million contract that includes $22.5 million guaranteed, the Jets nabbed linebacker Demario Davis at two years, $22 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, and Green Bay Packers edge defender Kingsley Enagbare on a one-year, $10 million accord, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Oh, and right as I hit publish on this thing, Davis' New Orleans Saints teammate, defensive tackle David Onyemata, also agreed to terms to sign on.

Jets truly working the mid-level market. Fourth signing so far.



Edge Joseph Ossai: 3yrs/$36M

Edge Kingsley Enagbare: 1yr/$10M

LB Demario Davis: 2yrs/$22M

DT David Onyemata: 1yr/$10.5Mhttps://t.co/ILh8f1MHAU https://t.co/tLxTcB4lOy — Andre Perrotta (@andreperrotta13) March 9, 2026

Another splashy move didn't even come from the free-agent market. New York managed to secure Miami Dolphins safety for the minimal cost of a seventh-round pick, again via Schefty.

If that's all it took, how on Earth weren't the Bengals involved in Fitzpatrick trade talks? Maybe they have a superior move in store we don't yet know about. Nevertheless, all these Jets acquisitions only increase how creative they can get in the NFL Draft, which is terrible news for Cincinnati.

Unless Bengals exec Duke Tobin plugs every conceivable hole on the defense via free agency, the 10th overall pick is a prime spot for Cincinnati to add a cheap, blue-chip talent to fix that side of the ball.

Now that the Jets have two more defensive ends in Ossai and Enagbare, their need to draft someone at that spot is greatly diminished. There should be a few consensus top prospects who get past No. 2 in David Bailey, Arvell Reese, and Rueben Bain Jr. at least.

So why is that a problem? Well, Bain has T. rex arms and is a historic outlier because of that. Reese is a hybrid linebacker/EDGE type who no one should trust the Bengals to get the most out of. And Bailey doesn't meet Cincinnati's typical weight threshold for first-round picks.

Many Who Dey Heads' dream draft target is Ohio State safety Caleb Downs. It's very much in play now that the Jets take him with the second overall pick.

Second overall feels a little rich to spend on any of the cornerbacks, or on Downs' college teammate, linebacker Sonny Styles. I mean, me personally? I'd spend the second pick on Downs or Styles and not think twice about it. Styles is the foundation of my mock Bengals offseason, which took a hit once the Jets scooped up Davis.

The Jets may not "win" free agency in the end. They're a radioactive organization with no QB as of now. They did nab some stellar vets who could've really helped the Bengals' defense, though, and might've hindered their best-laid draft plans in the process.