Joseph Ossai may have already played his last game for the Bengals

In 2022, the Cincinnati Bengals drafted linebacker Joseph Ossai out of Texas to be a versatile pass rusher. Five years and two contracts later, he may have already played his last down in stripes.

Unfortunately, if this is the end for the Ossai in the Queen City, the team did not send him out on their best effort.

Ossai last played in Week 15 against the Baltimore Ravens. In a matchup that completely demoralized the team, Ossai recorded three tackles, as the Bengals were embarrassed, 24-0.

Now, after the Bengals ruled out Ossai for Sunday’s game against the Browns, fans may well have seen the last of the edge rusher in stripes.

Joseph Ossai decision won’t be easy for Bengals’ front office

Like Myles Murphy, Ossai made life that much more difficult for the decision-makers by playing well and pushing to be part of Cincinnati’s future plans. However, with four seasons, 61 games under his belt, the Bengals may have already decided on Ossai.

This year, Ossai totaled five sacks, 43 tackles, and nine tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles.

For a while, Ossai led the Bengals in sacks this season. That recently changed when Murphy had another promising outing and took over as team lead in Week 17.

In his four years, Ossai has accumulated 14.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 12 QB hits. And while that is fine, he has not produced consistently enough to help the defense out of the doldrums of the league’s worst defense.

Numbers paint a mixed picture for Joseph Ossai’s season

According to ESPN, Ossai is one of the best defenders in the NFL per one advanced stat. His 31% run stop win rate ranks fourth among edge rushers. Only Maxx Crosby, Jared Verse, and Byron Young are better.

Furthermore, as the defense improved, albeit against less formidable offensive competition in the first part of the season, Ossai's production increased accordingly.

Joseph Ossai is proving why he is a starting-level player in the NFL. Among 51 qualified Edge Defenders (min. 50% of Pass Rushes in weeks 9-13), in the following categories, he ranks:



Pass Rush Win Rate - 17.1% (10th)

TPS - Pass Rush Win Rate - 20.7% (13th)

Total Pressures - 17… pic.twitter.com/TXhEKHWFkX — Numbers guy Gordo (scumbag)(retired) (@Thelastgordo99) December 5, 2025

On the other hand, as fans complain about the defense's tackling prowess, or lack thereof, Ossai’s 18.9% missed tackle rate ranks 13th worst in the NFL. Only Oren Burks (19%) and Geno Stone (19.8%) rank worse in that particular statistic for the Bengals.

Free agency could price out Bengals

The Bengals may try to entice Ossai back in free agency after coming off one of his better seasons. However, it might not be as easy, or cheap, as they’d imagine.

Spotrac places Ossai’s market value for the 2026 season at $15 million. For perspective, Trey Hendrickson was coming off a 13.5-sack season with the New Orleans Saints when the Bengals signed him to a deal worth $15 million per year over four years.

After the Bengals gave Ossai a one-year, $6.5 million contract, do not expect the Bengals to offer that to Ossai as they seek to infuse their defensive nucleus with talent.

Joseph Ossai will have other suitors

However, Cincinnati not offering Ossai a big contract does not mean another team will not.

As is the case this time of year, all the teams at the bottom of the standings have nothing better to do than look at how they can improve their roster so as not to find themselves in the same situation next year.

Every team wants pass-rush help and depth. And there might be a team willing to give Ossai, a young edge rusher, what his agent is looking for while writing off a lack of production as the Bengals not knowing what they’re doing. A team that has more cap space to operate with.

Furthermore, the stats nerds from other teams will see his run-stop win rate and love what he offers in run defense and rushing the passer.

Other teams will also undoubtedly see Ossai as a versatile piece who played linebacker in college.

Ossai should get a long look from teams that run a more 3-4 base defense, who would use him as a standup outside linebacker, where he might be allowed to excel.

Nothing set in stone for Joseph Ossai and Bengals

The Bengals and Ossai have time to sort out their feeling for each other. They could come to some arrangement that suits both sides. However, after an up-and-down career in Cincinnati, the best outcome for both parties is a mutual separation.

The Bengals could shoot for the stars in the draft and free agency, while Ossai aims to become a hero at the bank with another franchise.

Whatever the Bengals decide, they can’t afford to procrastinate on deciding on Ossai or other looming roster decisions.

More Bengals News and Analysis