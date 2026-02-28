Kenyon Sadiq’s full Combine results sent unmistakable message to Duke Tobin

After the tight ends and defensive backs worked out at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, a certain Oregon Ducks star stole the show and should've exploded onto the Cincinnati Bengals' draft radar.

And no, I'm not talking about Dillon Thieneman, the do-it-all safety who'd be a nice consolation prize if Ohio State's Caleb Downs is off the board by the 10th overall pick. I'm referring to Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

That's right. After Sonny Styles (RIP mock offseason) and multiple other top defenders destroyed workouts on Thursday, Cincinnati's chances of scoring a premier game-changer on the front seven in the first round dwindled drastically. Looks like it'll be a choice between short-armed Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. and few others.

...So how could the Bengals and de facto GM Duke Tobin avoid this outcome? Let's get into it.

Kenyon Sadiq should force Duke Tobin's Bengals to rethink their 2026 NFL Draft AND free agency strategies

The mock offseason I mentioned in the intro? Here it is — and mind you, it's a little dated, but the general principle is simple: Spend big on defense and draft Sonny Styles in Round 1.

Bengals mock offseason. Adjusted @TheAthletic formula to have IRL cap space.



A real defense. Smart. Versatile. Menacing. Front seven is loaded.



$19 million left.



This is so doable if the front office can just admit they've botched most of the last two drafts/free-agent periods pic.twitter.com/dVUgfCKshM — Matt Fitzgerald (@MattFitz_gerald) February 6, 2026

Like duh obviously I would change all the other picks after Styles now that the Combine happened, but those picks literally don't matter. The main thing is, the Bengals cannot run it back with Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter starting at linebacker.

So let's stick with the framework above, only swap out Styles for Knight/Carter at LB3, and plug Kenyon Sadiq into the Bengals' offense that already has elite weapons in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Why am I advocating for this mental imagery? Because look at what Sadiq did at the freaking Combine in Indy:

Kenyon Sadiq at the 2026 Combine…



▫️Faster than Odell Beckham Jr.

▫️Quicker than DeSean Jackson

▫️Jumps higher than Julio Jones

▫️More explosive than Andre Johnson@oregonfootball | @KenyonSadiq | @AroundTheNFL pic.twitter.com/cOthqHFj08 — NFL Researcher (@NFL_Researcher) February 28, 2026

Players to run sub-4.4 seconds in the 40, jump 40+ inches in the vert, and broad jump 11+ feet at 220+ pounds since 2003:



🔹Kenyon Sadiq (2026 - 241 pounds)@oregonfootball



🔹Nick Emmanwori (2025 - 220 pounds)



🔹DK Metcalf (2019 - 228 pounds) — NFL Researcher (@NFL_Researcher) February 28, 2026

this is an insane combine stat:



40-yard dash top speed:



23.2 mph for TE Kenyon Sadiq

23.2 mph for RB Jahmyr Gibbs



Gibbs at 199 lbs vs Sadiq at 241 lbs



both hit the SAME top speed in the 40



🤯🤯 via NextGenStats — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 28, 2026

Umm...is that any good?

This is a historic athlete at the tight end position. Sadiq is only a little over 240 pounds, yet he had a 66.3 PFF run blocking grade. Seek out any cutup of Sadiq's blocking, and those clips back up his ability on that front.

Other than some concentration drop issues, I don't understand what the hole in this young man's game is. That's why I had him seventh on my pre-Combine big board. I'm still working through the new big board and will release it post-Combine, but I might've actually been too low on Sadiq — and I'm the highest on him of anyone I've seen across the Internets.

PS, Sadiq's Combine workout was impressive. What might've been more impressive comes courtesy of this anecdote from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo about how Sadiq has crushed the interview process.

Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq is crushing his interviews:



"Walking into interviews and explaining exactly what everybody else's assignment is.



I had one guy say 'it was the best interview I've ever had.'"



- @MikeGarafolo pic.twitter.com/dxOE25ngKA — Anthony Gargano (@AnthonyLGargano) February 27, 2026

Players are coached up for these interviews and can be BS artists. Sounds like Kenyon Sadiq is a stone-cold ball knower with elite-of-elite athleticism to back it up.

This is the type of prospect on offense who could really change the math. This is why Tobin must PAY. SHELL OUT. SPEND ALL THE MONEY on defense. Then, draft Kenyon Sadiq. Or shoot, if one of the blue-chip defensive guys falls to you at No. 10, so be it.

Not many defenders likely to be there when the Bengals go on the clock who I'd draft over Sadiq, though.

Bengals 10th overall pick big board as of Kenyon Sadiq's Combine workout

Here's how I'm stacking what i want the Bengals to do, with still-shifting, current big board rankings in parentheses.

1. Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State (2)

2. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State (4)

3. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame (1)

4. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon (6)

5. Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon (10)

6. Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami (Florida) (11)

7. Makai Lemon, WR, USC (7)

8. Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson (15)

9. Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami (Florida) (25)

10. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo (21)

This is, of course, based on prospects who could somewhat realistically still be on the board. Hence the exclusion of Texas Tech EDGE David Bailey and Ohio State hybrid freak show Arvell Reese.

Why do I like Sadiq over some of these other dudes? Isn't it obvious?

The Bengals' tight end room leaves a lot to be desired. Sadiq isn't strictly a tight end, either. The NFL is moving more toward bigger personnel packages. His versatility gives Cincinnati's offense a whole new dimension, multiplicity in formations, more schematic creativity to utilize pre-snap motions, and another freak show matchup nightmare for Joe Burrow to throw the ball to.

Plus, Mike Gesicki could be a cap casualty in 2027. Until then, he and Sadiq could very well be the most lethally athletic pass-catching tight end tandem in the NFL.

If I had to guess, Duke Tobin would sooner lose a limb than cut Drew Sample loose this offseason. We're likely stuck with the tight end status quo, Who Dey Heads. Fun to dream about the limitless possibilities with Kenyon Sadiq in the fold nevertheless.