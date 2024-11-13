Latest Tee Higgins free agency update upsetting, but not surprising for Bengals fans
Bengals fans should appreciate the remaining games this season with Tee Higgins on the roster, because it certainly sounds like 2024 will be his last season in Cincinnati. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, leaguer sources widely expect Higgins to sign elsewhere in free agency next offseason.
This isn't necessarily surprising news, as the writing has been on the wall for a while now. Higgins requested a trade last offseason after failing to agree to a long-term extension with the Bengals. He's playing out the current campaign under the franchise tag, and is likely to get a [much] better contract on the open market than in Cincinnati. This was the belief heading into the season, and it apparently hasn't changed after 10 weeks of action.
From Fowler:
"There's little to no chance Higgins is in Cincinnati beyond 2024. People I've talked to feel pretty strongly about that, barring a major surprise. A second franchise tag would cost the Bengals around $26.2 million on a one-year rental. Higgins wanted out of Cincinnati last offseason, and the Bengals will likely allocate resources for a Chase contract. Higgins will have a strong market because of the number of receiver-needy teams and Higgins' WR1 traits."
The writing has been on the wall regarding Higgins' future in Cincinnati
Prior to the start of the season, Higgins acknowledged that 2024 could very well be his last season in black-and-orange.
"This could be the last ride for me and the guys. You never know," Higgins said at the start of training camp. " ... "I want to keep putting smiles on people's faces, especially our fans. I grew a love for the city I didn't think was going to happen. Love the fans. They embrace me. I hope to put on a show for them this year."
Higgins has been great for the Bengals this season... when he's been out on the field. In five games, he has 29 receptions for 341 yards and three touchdowns. Unfortunately, Higgins has missed five of Cincinnati's 10 games so far this season due to hamstring and quad injuries. Durability has been the biggest concern regarding Higgins throughout his career, and this season is going to do little to alter the perception that he's an injury-prone player.
That factor may contribute to Cincinnati's hesitancy to give Higgins a long-term deal, but there will still be a plethora of suitors for him over the offseason given his skill set on the field. In the meantime, hopefully Higgins can get healthy and back out on the field in order to put on a show for Cincinnati fans, like he intended to.