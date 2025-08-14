Legendary DE implores Bengals to make painfully obvious contract decision

If Cincinnati Bengals upper management won't listen to fans, their own players, or anyone else when it comes to giving Trey Hendrickson a contract extension, perhaps a former teammate of Trey's will do the trick.

There's no question the Bengals have gotten better about shelling out big money to retain key players. Letting an elite safety like Jessie Bates walk in free agency will do that to an organization. Cincinnati bucked conventional wisdom by rewarding its dynamic duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins with new deals back in March.

However, if the Bengals are expected to return to the postseason this year, the defense must improve in pretty drastic fashion. Hendrickson is the reigning NFL sack king, and without him, they'll be hard-pressed to accomplish that.

Trey Hendrickson's mentor: "Just empty the bag"

One of the oft-cited reasons for Hendrickson not having a new contract is his age. He turns 31 in December, and much of the discourse around a prospective extension revolves around Hendrickson being too old for a lucrative, multi-year payday.

I don't know how many times I have to say this in a space like this until seemingly anyone else catches on. Shall we go boldface type for it? Yeah, let's. Hendrickson was not a full-time NFL starter until his fourth season with the New Orleans Saints. The tread on his tires is nowhere close to what it is for most defensive ends over 30.

Part of the reason it took Hendrickson so long to carve out a starting role was the presence of Cameron Jordan. A member of the NFL's All-Decade Team from the 2010s, Jordan is still playing at a high level entering his age-36 season.

In a new interview with Kay Adams, the ageless wonder is speaking out about why Hendrickson deserves all the money he's earned as a premier pass-rusher.

"That's my dawg. He needs to be paid! [...] Just empty the bag. Don't do this. Don't let a guy like Trey Hendrickson walk. They've never had a pass-rusher like Trey Hendrickson over in Cincinnati. He just had two back-to-back 17.5-sack seasons. Thirty-five in the past two years. I get it, you picked up a first-rounder, but you have something proven! When you have something proven, you add to that."

"Just empty the bag... don't let a guy like Trey Hendrickson walk" 💰



Saints DE Cam Jordan weighs in on his former teammate’s contract situation@heykayadams | @camjordan94 pic.twitter.com/frGfTcg49w — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) August 14, 2025

Hendrickson's decision to turn up at Bengals camp despite his contract spat and coach up youngsters like rookie first-round pick Shemar Stewart was actually inspired by the example Jordan set for him in New Orleans, as he told The Athletic's Dianna Russini:

"I want to pass along the knowledge that I have, just like Cam Jordan once did for me. As I see it, Shemar and I are not competitors, we’re teammates. I’m excited to go to work with him when the time comes."

Anyway, Jordan brought up another great point in his chat with Adams as well: The recent extensions for other top-tier edge defenders in the AFC North, and was baffled as to how the Bengals haven't paid Hendrickson.

Myles Garrett requested a trade, only for the Browns to throw a $160 million deal at him. The Steelers recently got TJ Watt to sign on the dotted line for three years and $123 million. Furthermore, Hendrickson has expressed a willingness to take less money to remain in the Orange and Black.

No good excuse exists for Cincinnati not to fork over the money that Hendrickson has rightfully earned. Unless the Bengals are swinging a trade for disgruntled Dallas Cowboy Micah Parsons, there's no one they have a realistic chance of getting who can come close to resembling Hendrickson's impact.

Assuming age is the only reason Hendrickson isn't in uniform yet, all Cincinnati's front office has to do is look at Jordan, the man who nurtured their franchise cornerstone's development.

While Jordan is a rare case, he'll soon be four seasons beyond the maximum range of a Hendrickson extension. He serves as proof that modern sports medicine and training can help a savvy NFL pro defy the odds and enjoy a fruitful career well into their 30s.

Here's hoping the Bengals come to their senses before Week 1 kicks off.

