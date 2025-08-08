Zac Taylor left with obvious Shemar Stewart decision after Bengals preseason loss

In the wake of the Cincinnati Bengals' 34-27 preseason-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, there are a lot of doubts flying around about their defensive unit.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor shouldn't panic about the fact that Tanner McKee picked apart the Cincinnati secondary all night. What he should be sweating is how poor the apparent first-string defensive line looked as a whole against a lot of Eagles backups.

Only when rookie 17th overall pick Shemar Stewart entered the game did some genuine excitement spring up on that side of the ball. Although he wasn't facing the same caliber of players as his fellow mates did earlier, Stewart flashed plenty of potential to earn higher-quality preseason looks.

Zac Taylor must install Shemar Stewart as a starter immediately

Look, we can hold out hope for 2023 first-rounder Myles Murphy all we want. It's Year 3, and he's still getting washed out of rush lanes with ease by backup offensive linemen.

Eagles backup OL Matt Pryor dominating Myles Murphy on that gash run. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/wRItgSWeAI — Matt Fitzgerald (@MattFitz_gerald) August 8, 2025

Murphy admitted to a poor work ethic in a story that broke earlier this week. It shows in his lack of production (3 sacks in two seasons). I saw nothing on Thursday night that led me to believe Murphy can be a meaningful contributor on Sundays.

While Bengals management continues to indefensibly drag their feet on a Trey Hendrickson extension, Taylor might as well make the call to run Stewart with the 1s and give him as many reps as possible.

The thing is, Stewart already held out for most of the offseason program. He lacked productivity at the collegiate level, yet he's quite literally a historic athlete amongst the many elite athletes who've entered the NFL before him. Stewart's physical tools rival anyone who's ever done it.

At 21 years of age, the former Texas A&M standout has dominated backups throughout training camp. Now, it's time to put him with — to borrow a Joe Burrow phrase — "THE BIG DOGS."

Stewart's run of stellar form continued into live game action versus the Eagles — and he even showed that he could indeed excel when aligned on the inside.

Interesting: The Bengals line-up Shemar Stewart *inside* on 3rd down.



He helps apply pressure to force QB out of pocket.



Ends with incompletion.#Bengals @WCPO pic.twitter.com/zsTdgBaTsS — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) August 8, 2025

Three iso shots of Shemar Stewart and a good look at his early impact in the game. #Bengals @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/QvF7s2dSE0 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) August 8, 2025

Shemar Stewart badly beat whoever was at LT for the Eagles on that 3rd down. He's already good enough to beat up backups, have seen that plenty at camp. — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) August 8, 2025

Shemar Stewart looks to be, without a doubt, the #Bengals best defensive end not named Trey Hendrickson. — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) August 8, 2025

Howard Cross and Shemar Stewart making an impact pic.twitter.com/Yj0Fc3sy4G — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) August 8, 2025

I get that you want rookies to "earn" their jobs, and that Stewart shouldn't necessarily be rewarded for staying away from the team so long. That said, sometimes it's not about "earning" a job as much as the other professionals in the mix are simply not as good.

All due respect to Murphy, Joseph "Your Breakout Is Like Waiting For Godot" Ossai, and Cam Sample coming off a torn Achilles, but what are we even doing here? I can confidently say after Thursday night, Stewart showed more promise than those three defensive ends ever have at the NFL level combined.

OK that's a little hyperbolic when it comes to Ossai. I still haven't forgiven him for that AFC Championship Game penalty. Then again, am I supposed to think five sacks in 17 games last year is some sort of sign that Ossai is turning a corner?

You can see Stewart's confidence growing by the day, too.

Shemar Stewart with @HolgateRegan and @FOX19Jeremy in Philadelphia.



* "Everything is slowing down. First couple days it was like my mind was in a blender."

* "You've got to build yourself up."

* On his sideline conversations with Trey Hendrickson

* "One of my best days so far." pic.twitter.com/2BtSnT1Mst — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) August 8, 2025

If any of this is a sign of things to come, my goodness, Taylor can't install Stewart as a starter soon enough. In a perfect world, would've happened yesterday. Or last week. Or to be honest, when he heard his name called on draft night.

Hand up: I didn't want Shemar Stewart. I wanted James Pearce Jr. most among the edge defenders available. Would've settled for Eagles linebacker Jihaad Campbell or Ravens safety Malaki Starks at other positions.

I'm starting to come around on Stewart in a big way — and it's not only because of the lack of appealing alternatives at his position. The flashes of brilliance are real. It's up to Zac Taylor to give him reps soon enough so that Stewart can have the most impactful rookie season possible.