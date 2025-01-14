Lou Anarumo lands multiple NFL interviews following departure from Bengals

Lou Anarumo is in demand following his departure from the Cincinnati Bengals.

Lou Anarumo to interview with Falcons, Colts for defensive coordinator role

The veteran defensive coordinator is expected to interview with the Atlanta Falcons for their vacant coordinator position, according to Colleen Wolfe of NFL Network. The Falcons parted ways with defensive coordinator Ryan Lake earlier this week after he spent just a single season in Atlanta. The Falcons are looking to upgrade their defense after missing out on the playoffs for a seventh consecutive season.

In addition to Atlanta, Anarumo is also expected to interview with the Indianapolis Colts for their defensive coordinator gig, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Colts parted ways with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley earlier this month. Bradley had spent three seasons in the role.

So, does the fact that Anarumo is getting other looks mean that the Bengals made a mistake in parting ways with him? Not necessarily. Sometimes, a new voice or vision is needed, and that doesn't necessarily mean that the departing coach is bad, or washed. No one would argue that Cincinnati's defense has struggled mightily over the past couple of seasons, and it certainly seemed like time to make a move.

Anarumo was hired as Cincinnati's defensive coordinator in 2019 when Zac Taylor took over as head coach. He held the role for six seasons, including during the team's deep playoff runs in 2021 and 2022. Prior to his time in Cincinnati, he served as a defensive backs coach with the New York Giants and as a defensive backs coach and an interim defensive coordinator with the Miami Dolphins.

Anarumo's NFL career didn't begin with the Bengals, and it probably won't end with them either, as he seems likely to land elsewhere. Will elsewhere be Atlanta or Indianapolis? We'll find out soon enough.

Meanwhile, the Bengals are conducting their own search to find a replacement for Anarumo. So far, they've interviewed New England Patriots defensive coordinator Demarcus Covington, along with Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.