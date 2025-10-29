Most obvious Bengals trade target would spark franchise paradigm shift

When it comes to the Cincinnati Bengals, the status quo for team building could use some work. Duke Tobin and the personnel department adopt a philosophy of several pillars. Want to hear them?

Here's how the Bengals roll for the most part. Stick and pick (poorly) through the draft, cut corners in free agency wherever possible, make trades typically only when in-house talent is fed up, and pray it all works out. It's not great, Bob.

Cincinnati went against type to trade for quarterback Joe Flacco. Great move. However, if the defense continues to be the literal worst in the league, Flacco's performance doesn't matter.

The biggest sports outlet there is has a bright idea for how the Bengals can improve before the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 4. So bright that somebody — gosh, who could it be? — posited it a month ago. Nay, years ago.

ESPN names Seahawks CB Riq Woolen as ideal Bengals trade target before Nov. 4 deadline

I'll forgive ESPN's Seth Walder for being a little slow on the uptake. It can't be easy to cut through all the noise of crappy sports analysis on the Internets.

Nevertheless, I've been shouting from the rooftops to anyone who'll listen for the Bengals to acquire Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen since he entered the 2022 NFL Draft. He was my 33rd-ranked prospect, which makes up for how wrong I was in my admittedly lazy analysis on Evan Neal (played multiple positions well for Nick Saban at Alabama. Very big guy. End eval.).

That's neither here nor there. I just like to show I know things when I can. Like when I hit Derek Stingley Jr. as the No. 3 overall pick (second on big board) at 65-to-1 odds.

Anywho, here's Walder's rationale as to why Cincinnati should pursue Woolen, who I've advocated a trade for since last month on public record:

"Last year, Notre Dame played more man coverage than any other FBS team under defensive coordinator Al Golden, who is now with Cincinnati. The Bengals have slightly leaned to more zone this season, but adding Woolen would allow Golden to play more man coverage. He also would make a good cornerback pairing with DJ Turner."

Umm yeah, ya think they'd be a good cornerback duo, Seth? Two supreme athletes with sub-4.3 speed? Sign me up!

Woolen had six interceptions as a rookie, but the Seahawks are as loaded as anyone at the cornerback position. Plus, head coach Mike Macdonald is among the most schematically innovative minds in the sport, so he can manufacture all sorts of pressure across Seattle's deep front seven.

Combine all that with the fact that Woolen has had some bad luck at the catch point to concede more fluky chunk plays than expected, and the reality that he's in a contract year, and it's no wonder he's a prime trade candidate.

How Riq Woolen could usher in new era of Bengals football

It's obvious by now that Cincinnati's pass rush can't get home, especially when Trey Hendrickson is off the field.

Hendrickson's future beyond this season is cloudy as can be. Not looking good in that department!

Bengals Pass Rush Win Rate by Week | Half Season Summary



This defense is in desperate need of a second pass rusher.



Quick notes:

➖Trey Hendrickson is still Trey Hendrickson

➖Murphy, Stewart, and Ossai are trending the wrong way

➖Nobody in the iDL room is winning https://t.co/JmYZxEmPz9 pic.twitter.com/Vf27ZSFGEo — Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) October 29, 2025

Unless the Bengals can get another team to part ways with a premium pass rusher, what's another quick way to help those dudes in the trenches out? That's right. By acquiring a massive-upside cornerback!

At the very least, Woolen is a viable CB2, with enough consistency and high-end play in his past to suggest a future as a CB1. His size, speed, and ball skills are not coachable. He's not the raw product, say, Shemar Stewart is at defensive end.

Given that Turner is eligible for an extension this offseason, and Woolen is nearing the end of his rookie deal, Cincinnati could double-dip and have, indubitably, the most explosive starting boundary cornerback duo in the NFL. Rather than, say, trading for someone like Kayvon Thibodeaux and having to pay him near top-market money, the Bengals could pay a sizable-but-reasonable amount for a Woolen extension now, and a Turner extension in the offseason.

That's how you flip the whole paradigm of the organization on its head. Invest in elite athletes with proven production profiles. Show that you mean business by swinging a trade that would probably cost minimal draft compensation, yet would be so impactful for the defense.

Draft picks have not worked out in Cincinnati of late to put it mildly. I'm tired of lighting those on fire so often.

Back when the Bengals had a shot at Riq Woolen, they traded up for Cam Taylor-Britt instead. How's that worked out? Oh yeah, CTB was a healthy scratch in Week 7, has been benched several times, and will not see a second contract in Cincinnati.

The fix: Trade future draft assets for proven players, stretch the salary cap as far as it can go, get creative/innovative, and get this Bengals franchise pointed in the right direction.

Who's with me?

