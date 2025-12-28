Myles Murphy has chance to continue redemption song vs. Cardinals

Since joining the Cincinnati Bengals, defensive end Myles Murphy had been a disappointment, to say the least. However, his recent play has earned him “winner” status amid mid-defensive performances and has been good enough to be part of Cincinnati’s future plans.

The Cardinals enter Sunday's Week 17 game with over $100 million in salary cap space on IR, which has affected their offensive line, including former Bengals lineman Jonah Williams.

Hopefully, that will lead to Murphy continuing his tour de force, put pressure on quarterback Jacoby Brissett, and impact the rush defense as well.

Started from the bottom, now Myles Murphy is here

Murphy was a polarizing choice when the Bengals selected him with the 28th overall pick in 2023.

Entering this season, Murphy was considered a wasted pick. The Bengals seemingly doubled down on that perceived mistake with what appears to be a colossally bad selection of Shemar Stewart.

Hopefully, those who doubted will eventually prove to be wrong on both fronts.

Given his game film from Clemson, it was impossible to imagine him as a pass-rush specialist who would become an eventual replacement for Trey Hendrickson.

At best, based on what the former Tiger did in college, Murphy was seen as a possible Sam Hubbard replacement. But the first-round price that came with that was higher than a Mariah Carey note.

Murphy turning corner, literally and figuratively

Now, as we enter the end of his third professional season, Murphy has turned into the Hubbard-type of player we should have expected.

While he has been effective in run support, he is also dangerously close to becoming the Bengals' best pass rusher this season.

Murphy’s 4.5 sacks this year are second on the team to Joseph Ossai’s five. But with Ossai out against the Cards, Murphy has a chance to take over as the team’s leader in sacks this season. And going from an afterthought to the leader in sacks is a proverbial feather in his cap.

Between Murphy and the team’s sack leader is a battered Cardinals offensive line.

Favorable matchup for Murphy against Cardinals

Murphy will spend most of his time on Sunday afternoon lined up against veteran backup tackle Kelvin Beachum.

At least, a Murphy-Beachum should be the matchup, as there is enough recent film out there that teams can no longer count on blocking the Bengals' defensive end one-on-one with tight ends or running backs.

But no matter who Murphy is lined up against when he suits up against the Cardinals, this is an opportunity for him to continue showing that his game has turned a corner on par with how fast he is turning corners against opposing offensive linemen as of late.

