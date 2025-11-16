New footage shows Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase did indeed spit on Jalen Ramsey

Who could blame Ja'Marr Chase for spitting in disgust at how awful this 2025 Cincinnati Bengals season has turned out?

Not to say Chase should have spat on Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey during Sunday's 34-12 loss. That's uncalled for in any context, and according to Ramsey, that's what happened and led to their on-field altercation!

Jalen Ramsey says he threw punch because Ja'Marr Chase spit on him.



(🎥: @bybrendanhowe, CBS) pic.twitter.com/cesVDvgcva — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 16, 2025

Before now, Chase didn't strike me as the type of guy who'd spit on a dude. That was reflected in his response to the situation. Seems I was wrong in my assessment...

Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase denies spitting on Jalen Ramsey, only to be caught in 4K by alternate angle

Ja'Marr Chase's denial of spitting on Jalen Ramsey after the game indeed contradicted the latter's testimony.

“Just exchanging words.” As for Jalen Ramsey accusing him of spitting, “I ain’t never opened my mouth to that guy…. I didn’t spit on nobody.” pic.twitter.com/YxKClKnuS8 — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) November 16, 2025

Ramsey was irate at Chase to the point where he was ejected from the game. At least for a hot second, it was within the realm of possibility that Ramsey was just so fired up and perhaps embarrassed by his own conduct that he scapegoated Chase as a spitter.

That was only for a hot second, though. Soon it was obvious that Chase for sure spat on Ramsey.

Field-level view of the second altercation between Ja'Marr Chase and Jalen Ramsey. Chase said "I didn't spit on nobody."



The video clearly shows he did.#Bengals @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/ooGzInoPdS — Austin Briski (@austin_briski) November 16, 2025

Not much more to say or break down here. Terrible look for our guy Ja'Marr. Even worse to fib about it afterwards. It was really Ja'Marr who was being untruthful and likely ashamed of what he did, so he tried to cover for it and hope the cameras didn't catch him.

Gutsy play. It backfired. Chase strikes me as the kind of guy who'd apologize for something like this. I'm sure as a locker room leader, it won't go over well until he does and shows real remorse.

Now with all that said...

Bengals fans should rejoice that Ja'Marr Chase and Jalen Ramsey are linked via Spitgate

To reiterate, spitting on Jalen Ramsey was a classless act by Ja'Marr Chase here. Nevertheless, I guess the silver linings are as follows.

First, it adds to the comedy of errors that the Bengals' 2025 campaign has been. Secondly, and most important, Ramsey and Chase are bonded together by this ridiculous incident, perhaps more so than any other exchange they'll have in their careers.

Well that's what I'm telling myself anyway.

Y'all know why, right? Need I remind? OK I will, painful as it is, because it underscores in a microcosmic way just how far afield the Bengals have gotten from the peak of the Chase-Joe Burrow-Zac Taylor era.

Ja’Marr Chase already was behind Jalen Ramsey on a go route when Ramsey fell on the fourth-and-1 game ender. If Burrow had a sliver more time … pic.twitter.com/uQfgqZ88P4 — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) February 14, 2022

We were thisclose to the most glorious completed pass for a touchdown in NFL history at Ramsey's expense. Instead, Aaron Donald did Aaron Donald things against an offensive line that Duke Tobin should be ashamed to have built around Burrow, and it cost the Bengals a Super Bowl win.

I think this started as a cutesy connection to make to Ramsey, and it was unclear at first if Chase did spit on him. Now it's just making me feel worse about the whole thing.

Guess this is what 3-7 tastes like. I need a spit take before I drink more coffee to jet fuel my way through this gloomy game day in Who Dey Land.

