NFL execs arrive at exciting consensus on Bengals' 2026 outlook

The Cincinnati Bengals are actually serious about supplying Joe Burrow with enough reinforcements to win a Super Bowl, or so their super-aggressive offseason suggests.

Cincinnati needed this sort of shot in the arm. Burrow has implored them to do more throughout his career. It took him seemingly flirting with retirement at the press conference podium for the Bengals brass to wake up to the alarm that's rung for the better part of two decades, since the Carson Palmer era.

Once the blockbuster Dexter Lawrence trade went down, the Bengals were cemented as a legit contender in 2026. But according to league sources who spoke to Jason La Canfora, the draft only helped Cincinnati's case to return to the playoffs even more.

Bengals 'drafted their way into the playoffs' to punctuate monster offseason

FanSided insider Jason La Canfora surveyed a tenured personnel evaluator and a GM on what the Bengals did this offseason. The reviews were glowing as could be in an article that also similarly praised the Dallas Cowboys. Here's what the personnel person had to say:

"They had to address their defense in big way, and they did. There was an intent to what they did. I think they...got a lot better."

And the GM added that the Bengals' d-line, "might be the most improved unit in the league."

As strong as the Bengals' free agency was, they're also ready to launch second-round pick Cashius Howell as a versatile chess piece on the front seven. Howell was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year last season for Texas A&M thanks to 11.5 sacks, and defensive coordinator Al Golden has plans to play him in the trenches and as an off-ball linebacker in certain packages.

Here's what else La Canfora summarized from the two sources he interviewed, highlighting how the improved defense will make Burrow's job a lot easier:

"Both the evaluator and the general manager believe a healthy Burrow will have the Bengals back in contention to be among the last teams standing. The days of scoring 35 points or more only to lose seem over. The additions of Lawrence plus defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, with edge Boye Mafe, alters the entire landscape at the line of scrimmage. And they improved depth at corner and edge with day two selections."

Omitted from that lineup is 2025 first-round pick Shemar Stewart. He was awful as a rookie, yet injuries played a huge part in his lackluster production. Could the presence of Lawrence on the interior open up Stewart to make a Year 2 leap? That's at least in play, given his all-world physical tools.

In any event, let's pray the assessments here from the NFL personnel gurus are accurate, because I gotta tell you, I'm far and away over seeing stats like these on Elon Musk's X:

Nothing sums up the @Bengals season better than this: they’ve scored the most points per game (30.3) against teams with a winning record but they’ve also given up the most points per game (36.4) against those teams.. and are 0-7 in those games — trey wingo (@wingoz) December 9, 2024

Most points scored since Week 6



Record

Bengals 131 1-3

Colts 127 3-1

Chargers 117 3-1

Bears 114 3-1 pic.twitter.com/Kqm0krv2Ao — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 4, 2025

Not much else in the article was specified about the Bengals' draft, except that they kept going for defensive improvement. Lawrence technically counts as part of the class, since the trade cost Cincinnati the 10th overall pick.

Plus, the Bengals drafted cornerback Tacario Davis in Round 3, and there's at least a puncher's chance he could start on the boundary to kick Dax Hill back into the slot. Here's hoping that doesn't happen, though!

Another issue that's plagued the Bengals throughout Burrow's career is the lack of quality offensive line play. Duke Tobin and Co. made sure to address that with the incoming rookie class by selecting Auburn center Connor Lew as Ted Karras' likely successor and versatile Duke lineman Brian Parker II, a swing tackle and future starting right guard candidate.

Everything indeed appears to be coming up aces for Cincinnati. Now it's on the players and coaching staff to execute.