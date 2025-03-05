The Cincinnati Bengals used the franchise tag on Tee Higgins for a second consecutive year. The popular theory is the franchise designation will be a placeholder until both parties work out a new long-term deal for Higgins. However, another, more unpopular scenario could happen.

NFL cap expert Michael Ginnitti at Spotrac listed his NFL trade candidates for each team. Much to the chagrin of anyone who hopes Cincinnati will retain the star wideout beyond the 2025 season, Ginnitti lists Higgins as his top trade candidate for the Bengals, even following the franchise tag (The article was written prior to the Bengals officially tagging Higgins).

Bengals could still trade Tee Higgins after applying the franchise tag

Of Higgins’ potential trade post tag, Ginnitti writes:

"The Bengals haven’t officially offered a 2nd franchise tag to Higgins just yet, but when they do (valued at $26,179,200), he’ll immediately become their top trade candidate. The last time a WR was tagged & trade prior to signing his 2nd contract was Jarvis Landry back in 2018. The Browns gave Miami a 4th and 7th round pick, then extended Landry out 5 years, $75.5M. It’ll take quite a bit more to pull Higgins out of Cincinnati in 2025, and quite a bit more to get him under contract long-term as well (currently projecting toward a 4 year, $120M contract)." Michael Ginnitti

No matter what another team offers the Bengals for Higgins, It is hard to imagine that the team franchised Higgins only to trade him afterward. It seems especially unlikely, as this type of move is not in the organization’s DNA.

Another hindrance to this line of thought is superstar quarterback and MVP candidate Joe Burrow strongly encouraging the team to do whatever it takes to keep Higgins and Gesicki while extending Ja’Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson. The team must do a lot of creative bookkeeping to acquiesce to Burrow’s wishlist while signing impact-free agents. But a sign-and-trade would disappoint Higgins, Burrow, and the fans.

A more likely trade candidate for the Bengals would be Trey Hendrickson. Although equally as unpopular of a scenario, the team was unwilling to give the NFL sack leader what he wanted and deserved. Duke Tobin says he wants and expects the edge rusher to remain in Cincinnati, but as is the case with Chase, Hendrickson’s price just went up.

We should not expect Higgins to be tagged and traded. Nevertheless, there remains a chance it could happen. The negotiations could get uncivil between Higgins' new agent and the organization, leading to a mutual separation this offseason and, thus, a trade. Let's hope Higgins’ contract situation does not devolve to that.