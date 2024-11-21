NFL insider drops staggering hint on Ja'Marr Chase contract situation
By Ryan Heckman
Prior to the start of the season, we saw a plethora of wide receivers receive new contracts, but one of the biggest names wasn't able to secure his. Of course, Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase was the main name left on the outside looking in at his peers cashing some hefty checks.
Chase and the Bengals were amidst a standoff for quite some time. Chase knew what he was worth and, although he was attempting to negotiate a year earlier than most, his case for a new deal stood firm.
Eventually, Chase opted to bet on himself and didn't want to become a distraction; good on him for making the decision to play and help his team.
Also, good on him for betting on himself, because it's about to work out real well.
In the latest ESPN insider column, Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano tackled some of the burning questions around the league right now. One of the topics that came up was, indeed, Chase's future in Cincinnati.
It sure sounds like the Bengals will regret not paying Ja'Marr Chase prior to the season
Fowler dropped the biggest hint of all when he began talking about Chase's contract situation and what he believes the star wideout will earn.
"The belief leaguewide is, yes, the Bengals did get close to extending Chase's contract leading up to Week 1" wrote Fowler. "But while the per-year annual average on that contract offer was sufficient, the structure of the deal (guarantees) was not what he wanted."
So, where do things stand between the Bengals and Chase now? In Fowler's eyes, there is no question Chase has earned basically whatever contract he wants -- and it's going to be the highest number in the league.
Yes, even higher than Chase's buddy Justin Jefferson.
"Now Chase is well-positioned to clear Jefferson's four-year, $140 million bar and then some," Fowler wrote.
At one point, the running joke was that Chase could end up getting "a penny more" than Jefferson. While that was funny at the time, now it looks like it's going to ring more than true. Chase has had himself a career year, thus far, and is on pace to shatter every career-high he's set to this point.
He needs just 27 receptions, 400 yards and two touchdowns in the last six games to set new career-highs across the board.
With the Bengals all but eliminated from playoff contention, you better believe it's going to be a whole lot more of Joe Burrow targeting Chase and going out on the season with a bang.
In the end, maybe the Bengals should have gotten that deal done when they had the chance. Chase's future extension has already become a whole lot more expensive, and the season isn't even over.