NFL's latest decision says it all about how irrelevant Bengals have become

In what has already been a difficult 2025 NFL season for Cincinnati Bengals fans, Week 14 and the ripple effect from it are surely the last straw for even the team's diehard supporters. After giving away the game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, the hangover from that loss is proving to be worse.

On Monday, the Bengals finally parted ways with headache wide receiver Jermaine Burton. Although his being released may be a net positive for Cincinnati, it's never a good thing when a team has to admit defeat on a third-round pick under two seasons into their career.

Then, the Bengals' injury attrition continued, as it was revealed that Tee Higgins' concussion handling was botched, and superstar edge rusher Trey Hendrickson had another brand-new injury that will sideline him for the remainder of the campaign and all but end his run in Cincinnati. Whew.

Bengals hit embarrasing new low as Week 16 game is flexed out of primetime

Well, just when things were disastrous and embarrassing enough for the Bengals, the NFL had another announcement to make. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the league had elected to flex the Bengals' Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins out of Sunday Night Football.

Instead, the powers that be would rather have the New England Patriots take on Cincinnati's bitter AFC North rival, the Baltimore Ravens, in front of a national audience. This decision by the league says it all about how irrelevant the Bengals have become.

Obviously, the Bengals' playoff hopes have vanished, but with the Dolphins still firmly in the hunt, the game still had a level of intrigue. But commissioner Roger Goodell would rather see the Patriots in primetime, and at a certain point, who can blame him?

Whether it's been injuries to key players like Hendrickson, Higgins or Joe Burrow, suspensions to Ja'Marr Chase or a myriad of meltdowns, this has been far from a banner season for the Bengals. Most expected them to compete for the AFC North crown, but they're closer to the No. 1 pick.

With a handful of their key players expected to be sidelined and practically nothing to play for but pride, draft position and either a third or fourth-place schedule next season, it's no surprise the Bengals' Week 16 game was flexed out of primetime.

But this says it all about how irrelevant Cincinnati has become.

