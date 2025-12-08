Bengals fan favorite likely approaching unceremonious end in Cincinnati

It was already going to be an intense offseason of looking in the mirror for the Cincinnati Bengals' organization. Everything just got a whole lot more complicated on that front.

The Bengals have no shortage of issues to fix on their defense. They have struggled to such a degree that it's cost them a Linsanity-esque run by Joe Flacco in place of an injured Joe Burrow. Despite Joe Brrr roaring back from turf toe surgery, the deep-seated problems persist.

Monday's latest news out of Who Dey Land certainly won't help the cause for Cincinnati to fix its defensive woes. Because the best defender on the roster by a long shot is going under the knife.

Trey Hendrickson to undergo season-ending surgery, which should mark his final down in a Bengals uniform

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Bengals All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson will have core muscle surgery this week, with an expected timeline of six weeks to return.

Lest us Bengals faithful hold out hope for the playoffs, it's unrealistic to expect to see Hendrickson rocking the orange, black, and white stripes ever again. Six weeks would position the NFL's reigning sack king to return for the postseason, but the chances of that are slim to none.

Hendrickson endured some brutal contract negotiations that caused him to be a training camp hold-in. Giving him a raise for 2025 only was a resolution labeled by yours truly as a "franchise-damaging half-measure."

Considering he's been injured since Week 6 and reaggravated the ailment in Week 8 the last time he was on the field, if the Bengals were hesitant to give Hendrickson a proper contract extension before, they'll be all the more reluctant now.

Hoping against hope that Cincinnati's front office doesn't take the wrong lesson from this. Some sick brand of twisted vindication.

Wouldn't be a huge surprise if that was the case behind the scenes. Just saying. They've botched this at every turn. The run up to the trade deadline when they didn't move him was no exception, underscoring a larger flaw of illogical team-building.

Does that sound too harsh or cynical? Consider the disrespect they've treated Hendrickson with, or how little regard they have for the safety of other core players like Tee Higgins.

Back-to-back 17.5-sack seasons weren't enough for Hendrickson to secure a lucrative contract corresponding to his elite pass rushing services. There's a remotely-possible world where Hendrickson and the Bengals return to the negotiating table and they low-ball him due in large part to his injury. Or they just slap the franchise tag on him and call it a day.

Either of those outcomes doesn't align with the best interests of the organization or Hendrickson in 2026 or thereafter. It'll only beget more drama. What a shame given how exceptional he was on the field, only to go far less financially rewarded than he should've been.

If Trey Hendrickson has played his final snap as a Bengal, it was a hell of a run



Franchise sack leaders

1) Eddie Edwards 83.5 (170 games)

2)Carlos Dunlap 82.5 (155 games)

3) Geno Atkins 75.5 (161 games)

4) Reggie Williams 63.5 (206 games)

5) Trey Hendrickson 61 (72 games)



72. — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) December 8, 2025

So yes, this injury update on Hendrickson is great from his standpoint. He gets some clarity on his health situation, and will get the operation done so that he can resume playing as his best self.

When Hendrickson suits up next, I'll have my popcorn ready, wish him all the best, and root for him like crazy. He just probably won't be a member of the Bengals by then. And that's OK, because frankly, he deserves more than Cincinnati's brass is willing to give him in every fathomable way.

