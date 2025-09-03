NFL legend names Bengals' Joe Burrow among top franchise-starting QBs

As Cincinnati Bengals fans, we know how special Joe Burrow is. He has changed the course of the franchise since he arrived in 2020, both on the field and off the field.

Whether it's setting a whole new standard of organizational excellence with his elite quarterback play, or transforming how the famously frugal Bengals do business, Burrow is everything Cincinnati could've hoped for as No. 1 overall pick.

Has it been perfect? No. Has he had to overcome numerous obstacles, including two season-ending injuries? Yes. Does Burrow get his due recognition for just how great he is? That's up for debate.

What isn't up for debate? Even taking into account his injury history, there are few QBs you'd rather build a franchise around than Joe Brrr. If you don't take to that statement at face value, consider the recent words of another not-so-ordinary Joe.

Joe Montana names Joe Burrow among 4 QBs he'd build a franchise around

Burrow received some well-deserved recognition from legendary quarterback Joe Montana. When he was asked by Bruce Arians what three quarterbacks he'd like to start a franchise with on theThe Pat McAfee Show, Montana had this to say:

"I'm taking the guy in Buffalo [...] Obviously, Joe Burrow is another guy I like a lot, and believe it or not, I like the guy with the Chargers."

Montana would go on to mention that he was a fan of Jalen Hurts' game as well as Brock Purdy, the quarterback of his 49ers. Notably missing from the list were Burrow's bitter rivals Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

The top four QBs Joe Montana would start a franchise with:



1. Josh Allen

2. Joe Burrow

3. Justin Herbert

4. Jalen Hurts



( 🎥 @PatMcAfeeShow) pic.twitter.com/fcmwYtZGks — ESPN (@espn) September 2, 2025

Montana, widely regarded as one of the best QBs in NFL history and a four-time Super Bowl champion, knows a thing or two about greatness when it comes to quarterbacks.

One interesting thing about this clip is that Burrow is the only quarterback that Montana mentions by name initially, referring to Josh Allen as "the guy in Buffalo" and Justin Herbert as "the guy with the Chargers." This could be because Burrow and Montana have previously partnered on a Guinness non-alcoholic beer ad that benefited Burrow's foundation.

Even still, Montana clearly seems to have a great respect for "Joe Cool" — a nickname he popularized himself that has since been passed on to Burrow.

The face of the Bengals franchise has many monikers, and over the past five seasons, he's established himself as one of the beyond-reproach best QBs on the planet. It's nice to see him get this kind of recognition, especially after another legendary quarterback, Tom Brady, appeared to take shots at Burrow last month, as covered in this article by Stripe Hype's own Matt Fitzgerald.

Burrow has done more than just be great on the field. He has helped shift the culture in Cincinnati. Just look at the recent moves the Bengals have made, signing Dalton Risner and more recently, Mike Pennel. These are not the kind of acquisitions the Bengals have traditionally made, and it shows that they believe, much like Montana, that Joe Burrow is the kind of player who can take the team to the top of the mountain and win a Super Bowl.

Burrow will begin the quest for that Lombardi Trophy to cement himself as one of the best players of his generation when the Bengals open their season against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 7. And perhaps if and when that happens, Montana's ringing endorsement will resonate more with the masses.

