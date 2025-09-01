Newly signed Bengals DT is a huge asset to defeating ultimate AFC enemies

The Cincinnati Bengals may not have signed sudden free-agent safety Jabrill Peppers, but they made a more low-key, potentially high-impact acquisition on Labor Day nonetheless.

Defensive tackle continues to be a position of uncertainty. Whether it's a big need is up for debate. It all hinges on whether NFL sophomores Kris Jenkins Jr. or McKinnley Jackson can make meaningful strides in 2025. Plus, new open market addition TJ Slaton needs to prove his chops as a legit run defender.

But having more bodies in the Bengals defensive tackle group doesn't hurt — never mind someone who has twice experienced the glory of a Super Bowl victory.

Bengals couldn't have done better to upgrade DT group with Mike Pennel signing

Fox Sports insider Jordan Schultz broke the news of Mike Pennel signing with the Bengals, indicating that he'd likely start on the practice squad and work his way to the active roster in short order.

This close to the regular season, you can't expect some splashy trade or major free-agent move. That's why Mike Pennel joining the fold in Cincinnati was such a pleasant surprise to put it mildly.

Pennel played for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2019-20 and 2023-24. In other words, if my math is mathing, he went to the Super Bowl every single year he was in KC. The 34-year-old vet even made seven starts last season — matching a career-high from 2018. Played very well, too!

According to PFF, Mike Pennel played 170 snaps in run defense last season and ranked 16th of 147 graded DTs on those plays.



Feels like a formidable addition to the #Bengals defense in early September. pic.twitter.com/xmIkCHXKCH — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) September 1, 2025

That the Chiefs brought Pennel back for a second stint shows that he can digest Steve Spagnuolo's complex scheme and function at a high level within it. Pennel also went up against KC's elite interior offensive line in practice, and lined up next to generational pass-rushing defensive tackle Chris Jones.

All of this insider knowledge from Pennel could be pivotal in the Bengals' efforts to turn things around after missing the postseason the last two years. Although Cincinnati doesn't face the Chiefs as of the current 2025 schedule, it's possible they'll clash in the playoffs. Plus, the insight Pennel must have into other AFC contenders like the Ravens and Bills could be invaluable to his new team.

Every season is different, true, yet any bit of wisdom or football nuggets Pennel can drop as to how the Chiefs continue to reign supreme in the AFC should only help the Bengals.

Beyond the familiarity factor with the Chiefs and how they go about beating the brakes off everyone in the AFC, Pennel's value will be more apparent as a mentor to the likes of Jenkins, Jackson, and even undrafted rookie Howard Cross III, who earned his way onto the 53-man roster.

Pennel's presence can take some of the burden off BJ Hill to be a high-end starter and bring the young guns along in their development. That is, provided Pennel makes his early-season ascent to the roster as Schultz reported is the plan.

Taking this transaction at face value/in a vacuum, I wouldn't normally be fired up about a 34-year-old joining my team on a minimal contract and beginning on the practice squad. When it comes to Mike Pennel in particular, though, this move ain't small potatoes.

