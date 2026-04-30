Non-linebacker free agents Bengals should sign after NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals spent three picks in the 2026 NFL Draft to address roster holes, but they feel a little like half-measures that could still be fortified in free agency.

This is the first time in a long time (ever?) that the Bengals have truly spent to the salary cap hilt and may have forced themselves to (EUREKA!) restructure Joe Burrow's contract. Who would've thought? Not me!

One obvious need still exists at linebacker. Rather than drilling that point into the ground, we'll look at the areas where the Bengals did spend draft capital but could still improve in.

Strong as the initial 53-man roster outlook appears to be, Cincinnati should consider the following reinforcements at swing tackle, cornerback, and wide receiver.

OT Kendall Lamm

Whenever he's gotten extended action to start in the NFL, Kendall Lamm has played quite well. He saw significant time as the Miami Dolphins' starting right tackle in 2024 and posted an 83.1 PFF pass blocking grade. He had a respectable 67.1 mark the year prior, mostly at left tackle.

You don't find that type of sturdy versatility on the open market every day. Duke rookie sixth-round pick Brian Parker II is believed to have the ability to play all five positions on the o-line. However, Parker is far better suited as a guard or center at the NFL level.

At the very least, Lamm is a massive upgrade over the incumbent veteran option at swing tackle in Cody Ford. All due respect to Ford, he just doesn't have the twitch or anchor to hold up on the edge.

CB Rasul Douglas

Speaking of ex-Dolphins, Rasul Douglas is the boundary CB3 the Bengals can bank on right now, as opposed to Cincinnati's raw third-round selection Tacario Davis.

Douglas was targeted 75 times last season and allowed only a 72.6 passer rating. On 133 of his 851 snaps, the 30-year-old vet lined up in the slot, box or on the defensive line, which speaks to how many different ways he can be deployed in the secondary.

Although the Bengals look pretty flush with defensive back talent at the minute, you can never have too many good players in those spots. Douglas could even challenge to start at the nickel, or flip-flop with Dax Hill between the slot and the boundary.

At the very least, Douglas is a dependable depth piece and excellent injury insurance for any number of roles.

WR Tim Patrick

This would be a classic buy-low situation where Cincinnati could win big. Tim Patrick had a solid season in Detroit two years ago, but found himself pushed down the depth chart in an unexpectedly loaded Jaguars receiving corps.

To me, Jacksonville's plethora of weapons, led by Parker Washington's breakout, had more to do with that than Patrick being washed up. Jakobi Meyers change the offense one he arrived at the trade deadline, and the Jags were trying to work Brian Thomas jr. through his sophomore slump.

Didn't leave many chances for Patrick, who's otherwise an inspiring comeback story after missing the 2022 and 2023 campaigns with major injuries. That resilience is just what the Bengals' locker room could need in another experienced leader on offense.

If Patrick didn't push Andrei Iosivas or Colbie Young for the WR3 gig behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, I'd be surprised. Regardless of that, Patrick knows how to be a pro.

With Chase and Higgins in their own little world as superstars, perhaps he'd be a good mentor to Iosivas and Young to make Cincinnati's pass-catching collective deeper and better for Joe Burrow.