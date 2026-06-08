One Bengals player can turn OTAs into a personal launchpad

The Cincinnati Bengals will return all 11 of their core starters on offense in 2026, and obviously, we're all hoping that Joe Burrow is the engine that makes the whole unit go.

Not that Joe Flacco is incapable of stepping in if need be. Far from it. Let's just hope that it doesn't come to that, eh?

Anyway, one position that's a little uncertain is wide receiver. Like duh of course Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins headline the depth chart, but the No. 3 wideout gig is for sure up for grabs. To the point where a Day 3 draft pick could wrest away the job.

Bengals rookie Colbie Young can state early case for WR3 job at OTAs

The 140th overall pick out of Georgia, Colbie Young, missed time in Athens with a fractured leg and a suspension stemming from an assault case in which charges were dropped.

While the red flags from the latter situation appear to have dinged his draft stock, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is a big believer in Young's character, and seems very bullish considering the latter is a rookie from the very end of the fourth round.

"There's been times I've signed up for great risk in the past... This is one I feel great about."



Zac Taylor's response to Colbie Young's off-the-field issues.@WLWT pic.twitter.com/sn7SPIPd3j — Jaron May (@jaron_may) April 25, 2026

That remark in the caption from WLWT's Jaron May is an obvious dig at Jermaine Burton, the 2024 third-round receiver who the Bengals waived last season as he wasted away on the healthy inactives list.

Incumbent WR3 Andrei Iosivas is an excellent athlete. He has great size, explosive leaping ability, great change of direction, and strong straight-line speed. His Relative Athletic Score (RAS) coming out of Princeton was a 9.96 out of a perfect 10.

After a promising Year 2 in the NFL, though, Iosivas slumped in 2025, struggling with drops and generally capitalizing on his physical gifts.

With Iosivas feeling the heat in a contract year, and a lack of viable alternatives outside of him, Young will be center stage at Bengals OTAs to compete with Iosivas for his spot in the starting lineup.

Hopefully, iron sharpens iron and competition brings out the best in both. Iosivas has years of experience in the system, a familiarity with Burrow, and the aforementioned physical skill set to be the guy. Young only had 37 receptions for 507 yards in two seasons at Georgia, yet you can see the incredible ball skills from the 6'5", 218-pounder already.

A closer look at Colbie Young at rookie minicamp.



At times, felt like he was trying to familiarize himself with the NFL ball (Ja'Marr Chase was the same).



You can certainly see the talent. #Bengals @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/Epea8vgdQa — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) May 8, 2026

it's hard to make a legitimate impression until the pads go on. However, in OTAs, you can see how the more specialized skill players fare and get a fairer evaluation of them than, say, offensive or defensive linemen, who aren't really allowed to hit yet, or do what they do best.

Young will have his work cut out against a secondary that should be the No. 1 strength of Cincinnati's defense, but he'll be among the most-watched rookies during this portion of the offseason program.

Expectations should be tempered no matter what Young does. No "sky is falling" narratives if he's not besting Iosivas early, no "he's the next big star!" if he makes a highlight-reel catch or two. But my goodness, could this next stretch ever bolster Colbie Young's stock among the coaching staff, the fanbase, and, well, Joe Burrow.