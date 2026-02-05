One free agent who'd radically change the math of Bengals' entire offseason

The Cincinnati Bengals can approach their massive 2026 offseason in myriad ways. What they can't do is skimp on spending resources to address their defense, both in free agency and in the 2026 NFL Draft.

While the Bengals could go against-type and splurge on the most expensive free agents available, history suggests that's unlikely. Sorry to the Devin Lloyd pipe dreamers — myself included.

Oops. Did I just spoil where this is going in the intro? Well, if Lloyd isn't the solution at Cincinnati's troubled linebacker spot, there's another renowned veteran who could help the Bengals thread the needle between their youth movement and an impactful leader to spark the position group.

Ageless wonder is a perfect short-term answer one of the Bengals' neediest positions

Most estimates have Devin Lloyd costing in the neighborhood of $20 million per season. New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis, on the other hand, could be had for about half that price or less in 2026.

Spotrac projects Davis to command a $9.5 million price tag in average annual value on his next contract. The thing is, it'll probably be just a one-year deal for him, since Davis turned 37 last month.

Bengals linebacker coach Mike Hodges took his post in Cincinnati before last season. From 2020 through 2024, though, he held the same job in New Orleans. He'd been on the Saints' staff since 2017.

All told, Hodges had a seven-year professional relationship with Davis in NOLA. That could very well continue this coming year if Davis rocks a Bengals uniform.

Davis would give the Bengals an invaluable mentor to 2025 draft picks Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter. Both were thrust into starting roles as rookies, and both struggled mightily. Doesn't help when you trade away team captain Logan Wilson. There wasn't anyone around to really show Knight and Carter the ropes of what it means to be a pro.

Despite his advanced football age, Davis just came off a season in which he racked up 143 combined tackles. At the very least, the five-time All-Pro is still an excellent run defender and a phenomenal locker room presence.

With all his football wisdom, Davis is basically never out of position. Something the Bengals' current linebackers could learn from, no doubt!

If Al Golden's scheme is too complex for Knight or Carter to grasp in Year 2, there's no better player than Davis to help them out.

The 2026 season would mark Davis' 15th in the NFL. He's still producing at a high level. No plans to retire. Still lacking a Super Bowl victory.

Yo Demario, come to Cincy. Play on a team led by Joe Burrow. Show these youngsters how it's done. Ball out yourself for a year or two, then ride off into the sunset, hopefully on a parade float and a Lombardi Trophy in hand to cap it all off!

