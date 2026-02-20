One key stat proves why Bengals cannot neglect offense this offseason

The Cincinnati Bengals' main offseason mission is to fix the defense. It's reported that they'll spare no expense (or whatever their version of that is, h/t John Hammond) to support Joe Burrow with reinforcements on that side of the ball.

But that doesn't mean the Bengals can just bank on Burrow carrying the offense without any enhancements. Nor does it mean Zac Taylor shouldn't reach deeper into his imagination to position Joe Shiesty for optimal success.

Those two main initiatives serve as the focused fuel for this here article. And they both stem from one single advanced data point.

Low 'Static Score' highlights lack of schematic creativity from Bengals & Zac Taylor

Yahoo's Matt Harmon dropped the "Static Score" rankings from this past season. It captures the use of motion and other factors that tend to favor the more cutting-edge offensive systems, as Harmon explains:

I've referenced this "Static Score" for offenses a handful of times on the coaches' show with Nate, so here's the full league ranking for last year. Lower number is subjectively better, per me.



You'll notice that the likes of Super Bowl champion and new Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak's unit ranks at the top. Chicago Bears mastermind Ben Johnson's offense checks in at No. 2.

Is Sean McVay any good? He just helped Matthew Stafford to a league MVP and got the Rams very close to another Lombardi Trophy. You can see how many top coaches are, well, near the top of this list.

Meanwhile, the Bengals check in at 31st out of 32 teams. Not that they want to stray too far from their strengths, but they could be more multiple in their formations, take the tight end position seriously so they don't rank 31st in EPA in 12 personnel, and just generally be more multiple to keep defenses on their heels.

It's worth a callback to what Burrow said back in late November about an offensive scheme's role in any unit's success, via ESPN's Ben Baby:

"There's not a scheme in the NFL that is so revolutionary that it's going to completely change the way a player plays the game...Coaches work really hard, are smart and they work a lot of hours to put players in position to make plays. You have to go make plays and play great within the system. At the end of the day, players have to take some accountability and play really well."

Pre-snap motion can be a little overblown, as it often creates an advantage for an offense, but can make execution more challenging. When you have Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, as your chief catalysts, I get the temptation to not be too cute and to keep it rather simple. The old "players, not plays" adage.

But there has to be a balance. It's like Taylor is doing as little as possible to make the playbook more multiple. Not much under center stuff. Very little motion to create horizontal stress on the opposing defense. A perpetually glacial pace in and out of the huddle — read: Zero hurry-up offense to speak of — and a lack of play-action threat.

Add all that up, and Burrow has more on his plate and more responsibility than any QB in the sport. It tends to yield exceptional results when he's healthy. Such a heavy reliance on the straight dropback passing game and a lackluster offensive line have led to Burrow absorbing too much punishment, though.

So when I stump for Cincinnati to do things like draft USC wideout Makai Lemon 10th overall, or let it rip on Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love in the first round, it's to benefit Burrow and his longevity.

Improving the defense absolutely needs to be the priority for Duke Tobin and the Bengals personnel department. See my 3,000-word mock offseason breakdown for proof of my line of thought on that.

Having said that, I'd rather the Bengals follow through on spending big in free agency for proven players to upgrade that group, rather than leaning on rookies via the draft. Let Burrow elevate those youngsters on offense.

...And, you know, just make sure they aren't completely incompetent knuckleheads like Jermaine Burton. Then, all will be well in Cincinnati. Then, maybe we can enjoy some playoff football for a change.