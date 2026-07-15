Orlando Brown Jr.'s endorsement of Bengals rookie will grab fans' attention

The Cincinnati Bengals' front office did a phenomenal job of firing up the fanbase this offseason with all their roster upgrades. Their best move? Spending a first-round pick not on yet another succession plan, but rather on a transformational defensive superstar in Dexter Lawrence.

When the Bengals did go on the clock, though, they doubled down on their defensive line, which sported the NFL's worst run defense last year. Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell was the pick at 41st overall in Round 2.

Unlike last year, when Shemar Stewart sparred at the negotiating table over his rookie contract and missed much of the offseason program, Howell got his deal done in short order. He still practiced in the meantime.

That work didn't go unnoticed by Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who heaped a ton of praise on the latest SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

Bengals LT Orlando Brown Jr. believes Cashius Howell is destined for greatness in the NFL

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Malik Wright, Brown noted that he's gone up against Howell multiple times even before the pads go on for training camp. The 23-year-old dynamo has evidently made a strong impression already:

"He's been working every day. Not even just d-line drills, but taking his body to the next level. Getting stronger, quicker, faster. [...] He's got all the intangibles that you need to be successful. [...] We've had some reps already in OTas and minicamp. He's ready to go. He's a dawg. He's gonna be a great player in this league for a long time."

Bengals OL Orlando Brown Jr RAVES about Cashius Howell👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/WD7yt8AP8H — The Sitdown w/ Malik Wright (@sitdown513) July 10, 2026

Yeah, talk about a refreshing change of pace from Shemar. Can't say I heard OBJ or any of the vets give him any rave reviews last offeason. Mainly because, you know, he wasn't really around much. He was too busy still practicing with Howell at Texas A&M, believe it or not!

All Stewart criticism aside, let's focus on the positives. It can only help the light flick on for Stewart to see a college teammate of his in Howell catching on quicker than he did as far as what it takes to be a pro.

Plus, if Howell beats out the uber-talented Stewart for snaps at defensive end, that must mean he's on an excellent trajectory.

Arm length will still be a question mark for Howell going forward, yet Brown doesn't seem concerned about it whatsoever. Howell's advanced pass rushing technique and evident work ethic should drive him to be a rare Bengals top draftee who actually makes a positive rookie-year impact.

Anything the Bengals get out of Howell, never mind Stewart, will be such a big lift. Howell is cross-training as an occasional off-ball linebacker, too, which is a problem spot of Cincinnati's roster.

Between Boye Mafe and Myles Murphy, plus the quick emergence of Howell and the possible Year 2 leap from Stewart, the Bengals may be cooking up something awesome at defensive end. And it'll only help to have such quality d-tackles like Lawrence, Jonathan Allen and B.J. Hill to complement them.

Sounds like Brown and his pals in the trenches tasked with protecting Joe Burrow will have his work cut out in training camp practices to keep Cincy's new-look d-line in front of him.