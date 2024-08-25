2 Bengals players who proved the most during preseason play
Preseason play is now in the rearview mirror for the Cincinnati Bengals, but some players were able to use the exhibition period to make a lasting impression on the coaching staff and fanbase. Here's a look at two players in particular who proved the most during the preseason.
Maema Njongmeta, Linebacker
It could be argued that no Bengals players boosted their own stock or proved more during preseason play than undrafted rookie linebacker Maema Njongmeta, who went from a big-time question mark to seemingly a lock to make the final 53-man roster after three preseason games.
Njongmeta turned heads when he led the team with 10 tackles in the preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that was just one game. What could he do to follow it up? Well, when the second preseason game against the Chicago Bears rolled around, Njongmeta again led the team in total tackles, this time with eight.
Then, guess what he did in the preseason finale? Yep, you guessed it. For the third straight game, Njongmeta led Cincinnati in total tackles with 11 (tied with Devin Harper). For those keeping count, that's 29 total tackles during the three exhibitions for a kid who didn't get drafted in any of the seven rounds in the 2024 draft. In addition to playing on defense, he was also a contributor on special teams, too.
If Njongmeta played poorly during the preseason, he would have been an afterthought on cut day. Instead, he proved that he definitely deserves a roster spot.
Jermaine Burton, Wide receiver
Rookie receiver Jermaine Burton was never in danger of not making the final roster after the team used a third-round pick on him in April, but he proved that he's a big-time playmaker and ready to contribute right out of the gate during Cincinnati's exhibitions.
Over the three games, Burton had eight catches for 156 yards and two tuddys, including the impressive grab he secured in the preseason finale against the Colts.
It doesn't look like Burton will be entering the season as a starter for Cincinnati, as Andrei Iosivas appears to have the inside track when it comes to the third starting wide receiver spot. But, he showed that he can absolutely be an instant contributor. Defenses will have an incredibly tough time guarding a trio of Burton, Ja'marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
If Burton can carry over the momentum that he built in the preseason into the regular season, it might only be a matter of time before he becomes a starter in Cincinnati.