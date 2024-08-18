One undrafted rookie is looking like a roster lock for the Bengals
Making an NFL roster as an undrafted rookie is extremely difficult, but that's exactly what Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Maema Njongmeta is trying to do, and so far it looks like he might be successful.
Maema Njongmeta continues to impress in preseason play
Njongmeta didn't get selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, but the Bengals picked him up shortly after it, and he's been a standout for the team through two preseason performances. In Cincinnati's preseason opener, Njongmeta led the team with 10 total tackles and two passes defended. He ended up being the team's highest-graded player from the game -- an impressive feat considering that it was his first ever professional performance.
"The thing I appreciated is how he played with tempo. Fast," Bengals linebackers coach James Bettcher said of Njongmeta after that game. "He didn't let calls or anything bog him down or anything. He got into a stance, keyed his keys and went."
Then, in Cincinnati's second exhibition against the Bears in Chicago, Njongmeta again led the team in total tackles with eight, including one tackle for a loss. Some of his work came against Chicago's starting offensive line, too.
That's 18 total tackles in his first two games in a Bengals uniform for Njongmeta. For a team that could certainly use some added depth at the linebacker position, he could very well be playing himself into a roster spot.
Obviously, a spot on the final 53-man roster is earned, not given, so Njongmeta will need to continue to perform throughout the rest of training camp and during Cincinnati's final preseason game of the year against the Indianapolis Colts. But, given how well he's played so far, there's no reason no think that his performance will drop.
If Njongmeta does ultimately make the roster, he probably won't see the field too much as a rookie, but he could contribute on special teams and be an excellent practice player. Plus the opportunity will be there for him to work. his way up the depth chart.
Things could change, but at this point it would be surprising if Njongmeta wasn't on Cincinnati's roster heading into the regular season.