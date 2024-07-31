2 problems Bengals are already dealing with in training camp
Training camp is off and rolling in Cincinnati as the Bengals look to bounce back from a disappointing 2023 season. By all accounts, the start of camp has been pretty positive for the Bengals with star quarterback Joe Burrow looking like his old self after suffering a season-ending wrist injury last season that required surgery, and a couple of unproven players already turning heads.
But, the start of camp hasn't been completely smooth in Cincinnati. There have been a couple of problems, albeit relatively minor ones. Here's a look at them.
Injuries
Injuries are just part of football. They're unavoidable, and especially during training camp they're treated with caution and patience. Many training camp absences that are injury-related are strictly precautionary, as that same injury might not hold the player out of a regular season game. That's why a player missing some practices at camp usually isn't too alarming, unless of course the injury is a serious one.
The Bengals have been dealing with some injury issues early in camp, but luckily none seem to be too serious. Most notably, both starting defensive ends -- Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson -- have been limited early on in camp due to minor injuries. Bengals coach Zac Taylor stated that both players are day-to-day.
Taylor clearly doesn't seem too concerned about his duo of defensive tackles, so you, the fan, probably shouldn't be either. Both guys should be available when it matters most. Their injuries likely won't be the last during training camp in Cincinnati.
A superstar absence
Star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who is eligible for an enormous contract extension,reported to training camp with the team, but has been a non-participant over the first few days, which has raised some eyebrows. Chase has yet to speak with media members, but when asked if his lack of participation stemmed from unhappiness with his contract, he replied “no comment.”
Chase could have squashed any speculation right there, but he chose not to, so the questions will linger. Zac Taylor has maintained that he and Chase are on the same page and that there's a plan in place, but Bengals fans are hoping that the plan includes Chase practicing with his teammates soon.
Again, Taylor doesn't seem to concerned, and it's good to hear that Chase has been an active and engaged teammate early on in camp despite his lack of participation. His absence clearly hasn't elevated to the level of distraction, yet. But, the situation will continue to be one to monitor nonetheless, especially given Chase's overall importance to Cincinnati's offensive attack.