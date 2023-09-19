2 reasons why Bengals fans shouldn't be worried amid 0-2 start (and 2 reasons why they should)
The Bengals are off to an 0-2 start once again.
Reason to panic: Joe Burrow's injury
After Joe Burrow threw his second touchdown pass of the game (and of the season), he was seen limping off the field. As the Ravens offense tried to milk the clock, Burrow was seen on the sideline with a massage gun trying to get his calf loose should his offense have received another shot.
Unfortunately for Burrow and the Bengals, another opportunity didn't come. The Ravens successfully ran the ball and the clock eventually worked itself down to triple zeroes. Zac Taylor said after the game that had the Bengals gotten the ball back, Burrow would have taken the field.
Burrow didn't mince words during his press conference following the loss, however. He said that he tweaked his calf and that he's not sure if this is going to be an injury that lingers throughout the season. The quarterback seemed very concerned for his injury and for a guy nicknamed "Joe Cool" for his calm demeanor, his attitude toward the injury should have fans worried.
Maybe Burrow sits out while his calf heals up or maybe he keeps playing on it. If he continues to play on it, defenses are going to know about his limitations and be able to take advantage of the situation. It might be best for Burrow not to play and if that's the case, this team could be in an even bigger hole down the line.