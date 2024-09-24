2 winners and 2 losers from Bengals Week 3 loss to Commanders
Another week, another loss for Cincinnati. The Bengals are now 0-3 to start the season following their 38-33 loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. The game was an entertaining offensive battle, but unfortunately the Bengals ended up on the wrong side of the final score.
Despite the loss, there were a couple of impressive performances on Cincinnati's side, along with a couple of disappointing ones. Here's a look at two winners and two losers from the loss to Washington.
2 winners from Bengals Week 2 loss to Commanders
Joe Burrow, Quarterback
For the first time all season, Joe Burrow truly looked like himself against Washington as he was in complete control of Cincinnati's offense. Burrow threw for 324 and three touchdowns -- both season highs. Burrow spread the ball around well, too, as he connected with seven different receivers over the course of the contest. He also did a good job of taking care of the ball by not committing a single turnover.
Unfortunately for Cincinnati, Burrow's stellar play wasn't enough to propel the Bengals to a win, but it was still great to see regardless. If Burrow can continue to play as well as he did on Monday night, the Bengals should have a chance to climb out of the 0-3 hole they've fallen into.
Ja'Marr Chase, Wide receiver
After the first two weeks of action, it was clear that the Bengals needed to get star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase more involved in the offense. That was no secret, and it wasn't lost on Cincinnati's coaching staff. The Bengals clearly made it a priority to make Chase a focal point of the offense early and often, and the plan was successful.
Chase pulled in his first touchdown of the season early in the first quarter, and at that point he was just getting started. By the time the game ended, Chase had reeled in six catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns. It was easily his best performance of the season, and up there with the best in his career. After a couple of rough weeks, it was good to see the combination of Burrow and Chase thriving again, even if it didn't result in a win.
2 losers for Cincinnati
Trent Brown, Offensive tackle
Unfortunately, the Bengals lost more than just the game against Washington. The team also lost starting offensive tackle Trent Brown for the rest of the season due to a torn patellar tendon. Brown signed a one-year deal with the Bengals over the offseason, and he started the first three games of the season for the team.
Now, rookie Amarius Mims is expected to take over the starting spot in Brown's absence. The Bengals selected Mims in the first round of the draft in April, and there are high hopes for his future, but is he ready to be a starting offensive lineman in the NFL? We'll find out soon enough.
Cam Taylor-Britt, Cornerback
It's usually not a good sign when a coach publicly puts a player on blast for comments that he made, but that's exactly what Zac Taylor did after Cam Taylor-Britt seemingly disparaged Washington's offense before the game.
It's also usually not a good sign with a player makes more headlines for what he says off the field than what he does on the field. but that's been the story with Taylor-Britt so far this season. He talked trash about the Chiefs and it didn't work. He talked trash about the Commanders and it didn't work. Moving forward, CT-B should probably worry more about his own team and less about other teams.