2024 NFL schedule: Date for matchup between Bengals, Chiefs revealed
Well, we won't have to wait very long to see the matchup between Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals and Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2024 NFL season. The NFL officially announced that the game between the two rivals will take place during the second week of the upcoming season.
The official date and time for the game between the Bengals and Chiefs is Sunday, Sept. 15 at 4:25 pm E.T. It will be broadcast nationally on CBS.
The Bengals and Chiefs have developed into one of the NFL's more intriguing rivalries as the teams met in back-to-back AFC Championships in 2022 and 2023.
The game next season will be an opportunity for the Bengals to get a bit of revenge, as the Chiefs have won the last two games between the teams, including a victory on Dec. 31 of last year. Burrow wasn't available for that game, though, as he as sidelined with a season-ending wrist injury. He should be healthy for this Week 2 matchup.
Burrow gets to back up his trash talk
The matchup will also provide Burrow with an excellent opportunity to back up his recent trash talk regarding the Chiefs. During an appearance on the "New Heights" podcast this offseason, Burrow shared his opinion that Cincinnati is "built" to beat Kansas City.
"We both work really hard at what we do," Burrow said. "They got great players, we've got great players. I think we match up pretty well with them. We're kind of built to beat them... Both teams have big time players on defense, big time defensive lines, so it makes for great matchups."
Burrow is indeed correct in saying that it makes for great matchups. It's basically appointment television every time these two teams meet, and that won't be any different in 2024. Make sure to circle that Week 2 matchup with the Chiefs on the calendar.