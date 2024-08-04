3 Bengals climbing up the depth chart at training camp
Training camp is well underway in Cincinnati, and some trends have started to emerge. The play of some guys has really stood out, as players are looking to lay claim to some vacant starting spots. With a couple of weeks of camp in the books, here's a look at three Bengals players who are climbing up the depth chart and competing for a starting spot.
Andrei Iosivas, Wide receiver
Perhaps no one has had a better camp for the Bengals so far than wide receiver Andrei Iosivas. There's a vacancy for the third starting wide receiver spot following the departure of Tyler Boyd in free agency, and Iosivas appears to be in pole position to secure the spot heading into preseason play.
The Athletic's Paul Dehner recently labeled Iosivas as Cincinnati's "offensive star of camp." That's high praise from a plugged-in source. According to Dehner, Bengals receivers coach Troy Walters also recently referred to Iosivas as the team's third-best receiver.
Iosivas also earned some major praise from Joe Burrow, whose opinion carries a lot of weight in Cincinnati.
"Andrei's going to have a big year," Burrow said of Iosivas. "I'm really excited about how he's coming along. Wherever he ends up playing, whether it's outside or inside, he's able to do it all."
if Iosivas continues to impress at camp, he could very well secure a starting spot for himself heading into the regular season.